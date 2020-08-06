Fire crews take down 2 fires before 5 a.m.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An RV caught fire Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Downtown Motel on East Broadway, setting off "several explosions" from the propane tanks inside, the Missoula Fire Department said in a press release.

The fully engulfed RV was only six inches from the motel, which is undergoing renovation, according to the fire department. The fire did catch on the motel's shingles, but firefighters peeled the roof open and quickly stamped that burn out.

The cause of the RV fire was still under investigation as of Thursday's press release.

Fire crews were plenty busy Thursday morning, with two structure fires reported before 5 a.m.

The first blaze was reported at 3:20 a.m. after a woman had emptied her extinguisher on a fire that apparently began in the kitchen of a house on the 2100 block of South 7th Street West. The three occupants in the house, which included a child, woke up to smoke in the house, according to a press release from the Missoula Fire Department.

Missoula Rural Fire and Missoula Fire Department arrived on scene at the same time and stamped out the smoldering fire, which was still under investigation as of Thursday's press release. No one was injured in the fire, the damage of which was estimated at $5,000.

The damage caused by the Downtown Motel fire was estimated at $15,000, although the property saved by fire crews was estimated at about $300,000.

