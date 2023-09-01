A structure fire torched one room of a home in Missoula's far northwest edge before being extinguished by firefighters Thursday evening.

According to a statement from the Missoula Fire Department, personnel from that agency, Missoula Rural Fire Department, Missoula Emergency Service and Missoula Police responded to an 8:50 p.m. report of a structure fire in the Ranch Club neighborhood, on the north side of Mullan Road about 6 miles northwest of downtown. The first crew to arrive found "heavy smoke and fire," and "an aggressive interior attack was initiated."

The fire was burning in a master bedroom, according to Missoula Fire, and firefighters were able to extinguish it before it damaged the structure of the house. However, the house did sustain fire damage in that room and smoke and heat damage throughout.

No people or pets were home at the time, according to the statement, and there were no injuries. Eighteen firefighters responded, and more personnel were brought on duty to cover other calls while firefighters worked the Ranch Club fire. The cause of the fire was unknown but under investigation on Friday.