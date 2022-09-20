Fire danger eases across Bitterroot, restrictions lifted

The Bitterroot National Forest on Monday lowered fire danger by two levels, from extreme to high, and lifted activity restrictions after cool, rainy weather reduced the forest's propensity for new fire starts and rapid fire spread.

The forest had been at extreme fire danger, the highest of five levels of fire danger, for much of late summer because of low humidity, hot temperatures and high winds. Stage-2 fire restrictions, which prohibit campfires and open-flame stoves, and prohibit smoking in almost all cases, had been in place since Aug. 12. The lifting of the restrictions means that campfires are once again allowed where normally permitted. The forest also lifted a restriction on afternoon firewood cutting.

Ravalli County still has a prohibition on open burning, but cooking and camp fires are allowed. Open burning also remains prohibited in Missoula County, and recreational fires without a permit are also prohibited in Missoula city limits. Proper campfire safety remains essential even when fire danger is lowered: Embers too hot to touch are too hot to leave unattended and should be drowned with water until cool.

"Although fire danger remains high, fire management officials opted to move out of restrictions because of the recent precipitation as well as fire danger indices (burning conditions/severity), which are also moving downward as the summer season moves into the summer/fall transition," the forest announced Monday. "Many locations across the forest received precipitation within the last week with totals ranging from a quarter-inch to nearly 1 inch. Temperatures this week will remain near normal, and a southwest flow will develop that is forecast to bring additional chances of precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday along with potential thunderstorms."

As of Monday, the Bitterroot National Forest had recorded 63 wildfires so far this season, 11 of which were caused by humans.

The Lolo National Forest is under moderate fire danger, the second-lowest of five levels. Fire danger on the Flathead National Forest is high.

The Magruder Road corridor from Darby to Elk City, Idaho, reopened last week after a fire-related closure late this summer. The Hog Trough fire area closure southeast of Hamilton, on the south side of Skalkaho Highway, has been lifted as well.