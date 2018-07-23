As crews continued to fight wildfires near Libby and southwest of Darby Monday, the fire danger in Missoula County was moved to "very high" by the Missoula County Fire Protection Association.
Continued hot, dry weather is turning western Montana into a tinderbox, said Joe Calnan, fire chief for the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department. Interagency wildland fire officials have reported nearly 20 human-caused fires in the last week alone.
"With the human-started fires we're seeing, people aren't quite understanding that it's ready to go,'' said Calnan, who chairs the fire protection association.
"The Lolo National Forest went out to very high last week, and my information is that they may be getting ready to go to 'extremely high' and I think it's pretty reflective of the conditions,'' he said. "Sometimes we take a conservative approach and move (the fire danger up) a little early, but this time it's pretty accurate."
Firefighters continued to make good progress Monday in corralling the 1,068-acre Reynolds Lake fire burning 35 miles southwest of Darby on the Bitterroot National Forest’s West Fork Ranger District.
For the fourth day in a row, the fire has not increased in size despite the fact that firefighters have been sent scrambling to put out hundreds of smaller spot fires outside the main perimeter of the blaze. The spot fires range in size from a desktop to a half-acre and were set during the fire’s initial, wind-pushed run last week.
“Those spot fires are a big issue for firefighters right now,” said Bitterroot Forest spokesman Tod McKay. “Each one has to be individually lined and then mopped up because they are outside the main perimeter of the fire.”
Firefighters had built line around 90 percent of the main fire by Monday afternoon. The section that remains butts up against an old fire scar where fuel is not quite as plentiful.
“They are feeling really good about the main fire area,” McKay said. “They are very optimistic.”
The fire was started by lightning last Tuesday. As of Sunday, the suppression effort has cost $1.7 million.
“Without… support from the air, it’s safe to say this fire would have been much, much bigger by now,” McKay said. “Having five helicopters dropping water and air tankers bringing in retardant for two straight days was the only way we were able to catch this fire.”
The Highway 37 fire just east of Libby also had not grown Monday, but was only 10 percent contained, according to the InciWeb site.
The fire, which was burning near the asbestos-contaminated W.R. Grace vermiculite mine, covered 51 acres. Firefighters have been equipped with special respirators to protect them from exposure to asbestos fibers.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has issued a river closure until further notice between Osprey Landing and the Libby Bridge on the Kootenai River due to fire suppression efforts.
Although the Libby fire remains under investigation, it is being blamed on smoking materials, according to InciWeb.
Calnan said conditions are dangerous, with dry grasses just waiting for one flying ember from a campfire or a hot muffler to ignite.
He said there are no restrictions on campfires in Missoula County yet, but controlled burning for slash and debris piles has been closed since early July. In the last two weeks, his department has had to put out at least three human-caused fires that were started by people burning fields or slash piles.
"Everybody needs to think before doing it," he said. "This move to 'very high' is more of a public education component. We need to be smarter about what could start a fire."
Debris burning is closed in Mineral, Powell, Ravalli and Sanders counties. State wildfire officials said running internal combustion engines in tall, cured grass can easily start a wildfire, and in fact one started that way last week. Other causes in the last week include tow chains dragging on highway surfaces, illegal debris burning and unattended campfires.
The most up-to-date information on fire restrictions and burn bans can be found at www.firerestrictions.us. Additional information also is available on the Missoula County Fire Protection Association Facebook page and at www.mcfpa.org."