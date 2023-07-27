Fire danger has increased across western Montana and central Idaho — and some restrictions have been enacted — after a handful of new wildfires exploded to hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of acres this week and last.

On Monday, the Missoula County Fire Protection Association — a consortium of local governments, fire agencies and land management agencies — raised fire danger across the county to "very high," the second-highest of five levels. Ravalli County's fire danger also increased to very high Monday. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire raised the fire danger on the Flathead Reservation to very high on Monday. Outdoor debris burning in those areas has been banned since early July.

Surrounding those areas, most of the national forests of western Montana and central Idaho also moved to very high fire danger, including the Lolo, Bitterroot and Flathead forests in Montana, and the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Salmon-Challis forests in Idaho. The Kootenai National Forest in far northwest Montana, meanwhile, was in extreme fire danger — the highest level.

"Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity," the Missoula County Fire Protection Association stated Monday. In extreme fire danger, according to the U.S. Forest Service, fires "start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely." In both very high and extreme conditions, direct attack of wildfires is often unsafe within minutes of ignition because of how intensely a fire burns.

The increase in danger comes as hot, dry and windy weather continues to dry fire fuels — foliage from grasses to live and dead timber — creating conditions ripe for fast-growing and uncontrollable wildfires.

"Spring rains have resulted in a tall, thick crop of grasses that are drying and curing, increasing the likelihood of a larger, more intense fire," Bitterroot National Forest Fuels Specialist Dave Tingley stated Monday. "Heavy fuels, like standing dead trees and logs, are also extremely dry. Continued hot and dry weather is predicted for the next several days, including a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds."

Also, Stage 1 fire restrictions went into place across northwest Montana for the Flathead National Forest, Kootenai National Forest, Glacier National Park and Lincoln, Flathead and Sanders counties. The restrictions also apply to lands in that region managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Northwestern Land Office and Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1. Lake County did not implement Stage 1 restrictions. Stage 1 restrictions are also in place in central Idaho areas including the Salmon-Challis National forest and other federal and state lands.

Stage 1 restrictions prohibit building or using any campfire, cooking fire or warming fire. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site in a place at least 3 feet across that's cleared of all flammable materials. Cooking stoves and grills with open flames and that cannot be readily turned off with a switch are also prohibited. However, stoves and fire rings fueled only by liquid petroleum or liquefied petroleum gas, such as propane, are allowed only in areas cleared of all flammable materials.

Also, within cities, local ordinances and restrictions take precedent for determining what fire activities are allowed. Fore example, campfires are illegal without a permit in Missoula at all times. On the Salmon-Challis National Forest, campfires are so far still allowed in designated fire rings within developed recreation sites.