Fire danger raised to moderate in Missoula area

Due to increasing temperatures, lack of precipitation, and drying vegetation, wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) have raised the fire danger within Missoula County to moderate, effective immediately.

When fire danger is moderate, fires readily start in open, dry grassland and will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most wood fires will spread slowly to moderately.

Outdoor burning with a permit is still open in Missoula County, but MCFPA urges residents to not burn on windy days and to make sure to activate their permits every day they intend to burn.

Missoula County fire resources have been busy this spring with numerous escaped debris burns so please be vigilant if you do decide to burn and be sure to have adequate water on-scene and a tool suitable for throwing dirt to help keep debris burns from escaping. Visit app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/ to purchase, renew, and/or activate burn permits and visit MCFPA.org to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, permits, and safe burning tips.

