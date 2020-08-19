Fire danger 'very high' in Bitterroot forest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest was raised to “very high” Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Continued hot and dry weather is predicted this week and into the weekend including a chance of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

In the last several weeks, Bitterroot fire and recreation crews have found numerous abandoned campfires on the forest along with an increase in human-caused fires, the news release said.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing at least two or three of these a week,” said Mark Wilson, fire management officer, in a statement. “We really need all our resources available right now for initial attack and quick response to new starts, instead of being called away to douse abandoned campfires. We are asking for the public’s help to stop this continuing problem.”

Leaving a fire without completely extinguishing it is prohibited, and violators face substantial fines including potentially paying fire suppression costs — which can easily run into the thousands if an unattended fire starts a wildfire, the Forest Service said.