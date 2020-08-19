Fire danger 'very high' in western Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire danger levels rose to “very high” or “extreme” in the mountains of western Montana and north-central Idaho on Wednesday as a series of thunderstorms moved through the region.

Continued hot and dry weather is predicted this week and into the weekend including a chance of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. That had fire watchers on the Lolo, Beaverhead-Deerlodge Bitterroot and Flathead national forests all on high alert as a line of thunderstorms moved through the Anaconda area on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last several weeks, Bitterroot fire and recreation crews have found numerous abandoned campfires on the forest along with an increase in human-caused fires. According to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center, 1,223 of the 1,503 Montana fires reported in 2020 have been human-caused. To date, Montana has had about 63,000 acres burn.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing at least two or three of these a week,” said Mark Wilson, Bitterroot National Forest fire management officer. “We really need all our resources available right now for initial attack and quick response to new starts, instead of being called away to douse abandoned campfires. We are asking for the public’s help to stop this continuing problem.”