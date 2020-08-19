Fire danger 'very high' in western Montana

Fire danger levels rose to “very high” or “extreme” in the mountains of western Montana and north-central Idaho on Wednesday as a series of thunderstorms moved through the region.
Continued hot and dry weather is predicted this week and into the weekend including a chance of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. That had fire watchers on the Lolo, Beaverhead-Deerlodge Bitterroot and Flathead national forests all on high alert as a line of thunderstorms moved through the Anaconda area on Wednesday afternoon.
In the last several weeks, Bitterroot fire and recreation crews have found numerous abandoned campfires on the forest along with an increase in human-caused fires. According to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center, 1,223 of the 1,503 Montana fires reported in 2020 have been human-caused. To date, Montana has had about 63,000 acres burn.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing at least two or three of these a week,” said Mark Wilson, Bitterroot National Forest fire management officer. “We really need all our resources available right now for initial attack and quick response to new starts, instead of being called away to douse abandoned campfires. We are asking for the public’s help to stop this continuing problem.”
The largest fire in western Montana remains the Bear Creek Fire along the Montana-Idaho border in the Lemhi Pass area. It has burned 7,543 acres and remains just 10 percent contained. Weather forecasts called for a 50 percent chance of further lightning strikes in the area and wind gusts of up to 30 mph.
Another cold front is expected to move across the Northern Rocky Mountains on Thursday, with gusts of up to 30 mph and scattered thundershowers. Air quality in the Missoula Valley was reported good to moderate on Wednesday. However, haze and smoke are forecast to increase Thursday and Friday as smoke from fires in California and the Great Basin blow into Montana’s airspace.
Lower elevation fuels have dried to the point that fires will spread quickly. Fire managers are reminding visitors and recreationists to be extremely careful while visiting the forest. Pay attention to items that can cause a spark, such as chains on a trailer. Ensure that all campfires are dead out by adding water and stirring dirt into hot coals until cold. If your campfire is too hot to touch, then it’s too hot to leave.
Leaving a fire without completely extinguishing it is prohibited, and violators face substantial fines including potentially paying fire suppression costs — which can easily run into the thousands if an unattended fire starts a wildfire, the Forest Service said. All outdoor burning permits have been closed in Missoula and Ravalli counties.
Cigarette butts should never be thrown from vehicle windows and refrain from smoking in wooded, grassy, or brushy areas. Firewood cutters should operate chainsaws equipped with spark arresters in the cool morning hours and keep a shovel and fire extinguisher nearby.
Keep vehicles on established roads and trails and avoid driving over dry grass and brush that could be ignited by hot exhaust systems. "One less spark, one less wildfire!"
When fire danger is “very high,” fires will start from most causes. The fires will spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.
For more information about fires in Montana and other fires across the country, visit http://inciweb.nwcg.gov or follow the Bitterroot National Forest on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DiscoverBitterrootNF for local fire information.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.