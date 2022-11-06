Fire department study looks to optimize medical services

The Missoula Fire Department hopes to improve its medical service delivery with help from a third-party study authorized by the Missoula City Council.

Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to spend $48,233 with Emergency Services Consulting for a six-month study.

The $48,233 comes from revenue generated by renting out equipment for wildland fires.

The study, according to Missoula Fire Department Chief Gordy Hughes, will look at everything from master fire plans to individual apparatus.

Part of the need for the study comes from the city’s recent growth trends.

“With the growth of this city we want to keep ahead of what we’re doing out there and ensure that we’re doing the right thing for the people of Missoula,” said Hughes.

So far this year, the fire department has responded to 10,429 calls. Last year, the fire department’s annual total slightly eclipsed 11,000 calls. Between 60% and 65% of those were emergency medical calls.

The study will also look at alternatives to emergency medical service provisions besides MESI (Missoula Emergency Services Inc.), the private ambulance service contracted with the city.

Ward 5 council member Stacie Anderson asked Wednesday if the study will look at staffing, and Hughes said it will analyze various factors related to that issue. He noted the fire department hasn’t added a new full-time position since 2007.

“We all have been here long enough to know that the city has grown significantly since then,” he said.

Other components of staffing that the study will look into include call acuity, since the fire department and MESI both usually show up for emergency medical calls. The study aims to see whether other response options could be available for low-acuity calls.

Ward 6 council member Kristen Jordan asked about the role of the county in the study, and while Hughes said Adriane Beck with the county’s Office of Emergency Management supports the study, the county won’t contribute to the funding for it.

Hughes also noted the county plays a role in managing the 911 Center, and Missoula has been found to be deficient on the speed of dispatch in its emergency responses.

“Hopefully this (study) will identify items that we can change there to get us out the door faster,” Hughes said.

Ward 3 Representative Daniel Carlino asked about the cost of an ambulance ride and whether a sliding scale model might be a possibility. Hughes said a sliding scale is currently in place based on the severity of the call.

Hughes added the study will look at better understanding the demographics of the users of Missoula’s emergency services.