Fire departments deal with limited PPE

Fire department officials said this week they are getting creative with shortages in personal protective equipment, such as moving from disposable equipment to HAZMAT suits, as first responders look to tackle emergency calls during a public health pandemic.

Fire crews now have to take more information into consideration when arriving on scene, Missoula Fire Department Chief Jeff Brandt said this week. Dispatch will alert first responders if the caller is experiencing symptoms such as a fever. If alerted to such conditions, fire crews have access to personal protective equipment they will need to stop COVID-19 from infiltrating the city's fire halls.

Brandt said Tuesday the Missoula Fire Department has seen between two and four calls each day where people report such symptoms since the outbreak reached Montana.

“We’re looking to protect our folks with proper PPE and triaging those patients with the precautions,” Brandt said. “Maybe it’s just the ambulance folks who get within six feet. We’re here to help if need be, and if not, then we probably don’t need to be in that house or that space.”