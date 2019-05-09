Missoula firefighters took just 7 minutes to knock down a blaze in a duplex Thursday afternoon, according to the Missoula Fire Department.
The fire on Amber Court near Moose Can Gully was reported at 12:53 p.m., with windows cracking and black smoke visible, according to a release from Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad.
Firefighters found flames in the kitchen, and climbed to the roof to open the gable end to see if the fire had spread.
Although the residents were not at home, they returned quickly. Firefighters gave them their cat, which had been in the home at the time, the release said.
The fire caused an estimated $30,000 damage; however, the department estimated $300,000 worth of property had been saved.
A dozen firefighters, a chief officer, an investigator, a training officer, an emergency medical services coordinator and three trainee firefighters responded, along with three fire engines and a ladder truck.
Personnel from the Missoula Police Department, Missoula Emergency Services ambulance, NorthWestern Energy and the Red Cross also responded.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.