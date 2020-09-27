 Skip to main content
Fire in electric vehicle shuts Southgate Mall
Tommy Martino

A fire in an electric vehicle shut down Southgate Mall Sunday and canceled the Western Montana Car Club Expo there, according to releases from the mall and the Missoula Fire Department.

The Fire Department was summoned at 8:29 a.m. when smoke inside the mall activated the sprinkler system.

"Arriving crews found heavy smoke just inside the east main entrance and approximately four ceiling-mounted fire sprinklers activated just above the involved vehicle at the central clock court," according to a release from the Fire Department.

"Firefighters entered with a hose line and portable fire extinguishers, and quickly gained control of the fire however, the vehicle would re-ignite randomly."

It turned out that the vehicle was still plugged into a floor outlet; once it was unplugged, the fire was extinguished, the release said.

Mall management and security helped with accessing and then shutting down the sprinkler system. The Fire Department set up smoke fans and shut off the floor outlets.

The electric vehicle was pushed outside.

No one was injured, but "significant" smoke and water damage was reported. Regular mall hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., were set to resume Monday.

Three engines, a ladder truck, 12 firefighters, a Fire Department battalion chief and investigator, as well as city police and a Missoula Emergency Services Inc. unit responded.

The Fire Department stressed that during an electrical fire, the power supply should be immediately secured,

