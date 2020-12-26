Fire investigation complicates rental lawsuit

“First and truly most importantly, we are so grateful nobody was hurt in this fire,” Gingerelli said.

The fire happened two years ago and at that time both the Missoula Fire Department and an independent investigator looked at what occurred and determined the property owner’s insurance company, Amica, was responsible, Gingerelli said.

In its lawsuit, Amica traced the fire hazard potential back to 2013, which was when Summit installed electric baseboard heating in the Burlington Avenue property. When the new heating system was installed, the old gas floor furnace was not removed, according to the lawsuit. The design of the floor furnace allowed debris to fall into its heating panels, which could become fuel for a fire.

Amica said in its lawsuit Summit “should have known that leaving a gas floor furnace active without service or cleaning out debris placed the residence at risk for fire.” Amica called Summit negligent in its duties as a property manager.

Gingerelli disputed that, saying the investigation indicates the fire was caused by an electrical fault that had nothing to do with the furnace.

