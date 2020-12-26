Fire investigation complicates rental lawsuit

A national insurance company is suing a local property management company in a dispute over the cause of a 2018 fire.
In a federal lawsuit, Amica Mutual Insurance Company alleges Summit Property Management Inc.'s management of a property caused the fire. However, a Missoula Fire Department report contradicts those claims.
Amica paid more than $100,000 in claims associated with the fire. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy is overseeing the case. The case was filed on Dec. 18.
In the suit, Amica accused Summit and the property’s owners of not clearing out debris from a gas floor furnace at a home, 447 Burlington Ave, which increased the risk of fire at the residence.
However, an investigator with the Missoula Fire Department found the fire was started in the wall and floor and appeared to be an electrical fire. Investigators did consider the gas floor furnace, but eliminated it based on the fire patterns they observed.
The Missoula Fire Department came up with two hypotheses: A wall heater next to the entrance door was a power draw that caused the fire, or a short occurred in the house’s electrical wiring that caused the wood framing to catch fire.
Summit Property Management President Aaron Gingerelli said the management company takes tenant safety very seriously.
“First and truly most importantly, we are so grateful nobody was hurt in this fire,” Gingerelli said.
The fire happened two years ago and at that time both the Missoula Fire Department and an independent investigator looked at what occurred and determined the property owner’s insurance company, Amica, was responsible, Gingerelli said.
In its lawsuit, Amica traced the fire hazard potential back to 2013, which was when Summit installed electric baseboard heating in the Burlington Avenue property. When the new heating system was installed, the old gas floor furnace was not removed, according to the lawsuit. The design of the floor furnace allowed debris to fall into its heating panels, which could become fuel for a fire.
Amica said in its lawsuit Summit “should have known that leaving a gas floor furnace active without service or cleaning out debris placed the residence at risk for fire.” Amica called Summit negligent in its duties as a property manager.
Gingerelli disputed that, saying the investigation indicates the fire was caused by an electrical fault that had nothing to do with the furnace.