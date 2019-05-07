The Missoula Rural Fire District successfully passed its levy request totaling $1.4 million annually for new firefighters, but the Target Range School District’s effort to raise $8.47 million during the next 20 years for school improvements was defeated.
The two votes were part of the unofficial results released on Tuesday night by the Missoula County Elections Office. At that time, all of the 13 precincts had been counted, but the results won't be official until a canvass.
The fire district levy appears to have passed by 159 votes, according to the unofficial results. The 2,623 votes for the levy gave it almost a 52% lead over the 2,464 against it.
The mill increase will add about $40 annually to each $100,000 of a home’s property tax value. The money will be used to hire, train, and equip 10 new firefighters and/or emergency medical technicians, for a total of 52 full-time firefighters.
Arguably the most expensive request — a 20-year, $8.47 million Safety and Learning Bond in the Target Range School District 23 — failed by a 60% to 40% margin, or 648 to 440 votes. The money was to be used to remodel the school and improve basic security, as well as update the school’s lab and arts areas, add space for robotics projects, and create a new cafeteria, as well as band, orchestra and choir rooms.
The Missoula County Public School’s two operations levies, both of which sought increases to maintain their current budgets, also were voter-approved measures.
The elementary district had sought $200,519 to augment the existing levy, which funds general instruction and operations. It passed by a 54% to 46% margin, with 4,309 votes in favor and 3,722 opposed. Its passage adds $4.65 on a $200,000 home.
Voters also narrowly approved the high school district’s request for an $118,987 operations levy increase by a 51% to 49% margin, or 7,748 votes in favor and 7,380 opposed. That will raise taxes by $1.55 this year on a $200,000 home.
But that doesn’t mean the owner of that $200,000 home will see a tax increase of $6.20, because restoration of state funding, which was cut in the 2017 special session, will offset some costs to taxpayers. Instead, the cost for both the elementary and high school districts will be $2.20 per $200,000 home, according to school officials.
Lolo voters in District 7 squeaked in their $128,000 general fund levy for instructional programs. The approval was separated by only 11 votes — 478 to 467, or a 51% to 49% margin. That will add $21.45 in annual taxes for every $100,000 of home’s value.
Bonner School District 14 voters shot down a $55,000 general fund mill levy request, with 403 votes against it and 354 in support. That levy would have increased taxes by about $15.63 a year per $100,000 home value.
Voters in the MCPS District 1 chose three trustees for three-year terms representing elementary and high school districts. Wilena Old Person garnered the most votes with 3,050, followed by incumbent Diane Lorenzen with 2,907 votes and John Fletcher with 2,793.
Eric Nystrom topped the votes in the Clinton Elementary School District trustee race, with his 115 votes capturing 56% of the vote. He was trailed by Brandon Huber, who gathered 81 votes.
Lolo residents also picked Brent O’Connor and Bridgett Beal to fill two seats in their elementary school district. They earned 412 and 396 votes, respectively.
The Noxon Public School’s new trustee for the three-year term is Tamra Weltz, who received 259 votes out of 614 cast.
The Hot Springs three-year trustee term went to Julie White with 130 votes. The one-year-position will be filled by Frederick Depoe Jr., who ran unopposed.