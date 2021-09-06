Fire lookout near Seeley Lake gets new lease on life

SEELEY LAKE — An eighth of an inch.

That’s all the space needed to slip a massive cap log into place between the old Double Arrow Lookout platform and its brand-new support legs. The maneuver took about 20 minutes.

“It’s shockingly easy,” Forest Service lead exhibits specialist Cathy Bickenheuser said. “Most of the process was just thinking it all the way through. We had the new log ready to go. We hoisted it up, did some shaping and put it in place.”

However, the “thinking it all the way through” part took several weeks of scaffold raising, precision angle-calculation, traditional craft woodwork and a career’s worth of restoration skill to make the Double Arrow Lookout ready for another several decades of public use.

The little cabin on 20-foot stilts sits about 1,000 vertical feet above the town of Seeley Lake, giving it views of peaks from the Mission Mountains to the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Built in 1933, it sheltered fire lookouts until the mid-1980s.

That age qualified it for listing on the National Historic Lookout Register. And that helped Bickenheuser and Seeley Lake Ranger District recreation officer Matthew Walter gather the money and resources needed to update its aging infrastructure.