A wildfire that sprang to life in or around a barn on the Flathead Indian Reservation last Thursday has the attention of the state fire marshal’s office.
Deputy fire marshal Dawn Drollinger of Kalispell met with officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Lake County Tuesday to discuss the investigation.
“All we know at this point is it was human caused. There was no lightning in the area for the last couple of weeks,” C.T. Camel of the CSKT Division of Fire said after the meeting.
The Rattlesnake fire 10 miles northeast of Hot Springs was listed Tuesday at 1,374 acres and 55 percent contained. The number of personnel on the fire was 185.
Camel said a steady 15-mph wind pushed the flames Thursday from the barn area through grass and up Rattlesnake Gulch. The fire is burning along a steep west-facing slope between Lonepine and Big Arm Bay on Flathead Lake. In August tribal crews subdued the 2,000-acre Garden Creek fire in the hills on the other side of Highway 28.
CSKT’s Type 3 incident management team under Division of Fire manager Bob McCrea is handling the Rattlesnake fire with contract help. Through Monday it had cost $500,000 to fight.
Cooler nights and an absence of wind have helped get the fire under wraps.
“There’s not much really going on right now. It’s dying down pretty quick,” said Camel, who contacted Drollinger on Friday because a structure was involved. Lake County undersheriff Ben Woods is also part of the investigation.
Glacier National Park officials said Tuesday a major park corridor on the west side of the park will be open Friday to park shuttle buses.
“Based on information from fire managers on the Howe Ridge fire, the park will offer limited shuttle and tour access from the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road beginning September 7,” the park said in a news release.
Shuttles will carry passengers on a first-come, first-served basis from Apgar to Logan Pass, with no stops between. They’ll run every 30 minutes, starting at 7:30 a.m. daily at the Apgar Visitor Center shuttle stop. Concessioner-operated Sun Tours and Red Bus Tours will also operate. Visit the Sun Tours and Glacier lodges websites, respectively, for reservations.
The road between Apgar and Logan Pass was closed Aug. 12 due to the extreme fire behavior of the Howe Ridge fire. The east side of Going-to-the-Sun has remained open to private vehicles from St. Mary to Logan Pass.