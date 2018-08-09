As temperatures continue to rise, the Missoula Fire Department will be keeping an eye on the more than 4,000 acres of open space land, much of it grassland, owned by the city of Missoula and managed by Missoula Parks and Recreation, said Gordy Hughes, the department's assistant fire chief.
Morgan Valliant, conservation lands manager for Missoula Parks and Recreation, said there are a lot of fuels on the landscape, mostly grasses that flourished during the wet spring and early summer months. While the plant growth is good for animals, it significantly raises the risk of fire.
Grassland fires burn and spread quickly, but produce less heat than forest fires due to lighter fuels. A quick wind change, Hughes said, could cause a small grass fire to grow rapidly in size. While topography and weather patterns can’t be controlled, people do have some control over ignition sources, he said.
Most of western Montana is currently under Extreme fire danger and Stage II fire restrictions will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Hughes said he hopes taking these precautions early will lower the risk of human-caused fires.
While the fire danger level rose recently, Valliant said homeowners should be more worried about keeping flammable materials such as wood piles near the home rather than all the acres of grassland.
For homeowners attempting to protect their home, Hughes said, Stage II restrictions can be a “Catch 22.” Eliminating fuels around the home is vital, but the restrictions do not allow internal combustion engines, which are popular in lawnmowers, to be operated between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m., the hottest hours of the day.
That should not stop homeowners from moving flammable materials away from their home, Hughes said. “Be proactive, not reactive,” he said. It’s important that a defensible space is created around the home, a safe place for firefighters to protect the home if a fire gets too close.
Valliant advised that homeowners move wood piles away from their home and ensure that gutters are cleaned of dried leaves and pine needles.
“Junipers are gasoline in shrub form,” Hughes said, suggesting that homeowners use hand tools to trim back vegetation.
Although precautions can and should be taken, Valliant and Hughes agreed, fire is natural force in Montana.
“We will have fires. It’s just part of the landscape,” Hughes said. “We’re here, we’re ready,” he noted of the Missoula Fire Department.
Hughes and Valliant also said that prescribed burns eventually could be used as a conservation tool in the city’s open spaces. Valliant acknowledged that many in the community might have concerns around such fires, but said the burns could help native plant populations.
“People are a little jumpy,” Hughes said.
With low decomposition levels in Montana’s dry climate, fires facilitate the plant life cycle, transitioning the dead plants from a fuel to a nutrient. “The hillsides evolved with fire over thousands of years,” Valliant said.
If the prescribed burns were to be implemented, a plan would have to be formally written, and contractors, such as fire ecologists, would have to be brought on board and public discussions held. Valliant said there has not been any action towards bringing prescribed burns to the open space land he manages.