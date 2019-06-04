A Sunday morning kitchen fire in a Target Range home was ignited by a faulty toaster, fire investigators said Tuesday.
The Missoula Rural Fire District determined the cause of the blaze, which started in the kitchen and spread to the attic, was the defective toaster. The homeowners were having problems with it, and used it just before heading to church, according to a press release.
The fire was reported at approximately 9:41 a.m. Sunday. The first MRFD engines arrived at 9:50 a.m. By then, heavy smoke was coming from the front of the structure while flames were "blowing" out a window in the back of the home.
Crews quickly quashed the burn; Missoula County deputies, Missoula Emergency Services and NorthWestern Energy each assisted MRFD. East Missoula Fire and Missoula City Fire helped cover MRFD during the incident.
The fire damage is estimated around $75,000, while $225,000 in property was saved. The structure and many of the contents are salvageable, MRFD Assistant Chief of Operations Paul Finlay said in the release.