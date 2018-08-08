The Garden Creek Fire northwest of Hot Springs grew substantially in the 24-hour period from Tuesday into Wednesday and is now the largest active fire in Montana.
At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes reported via InciWeb the fire is listed at 1,842 acres, more than three times its listed size on Tuesday. It's well established in several small drainages on tribal land north of and including Garden Creek.
One structure was evacuated and firefighters burned out around the house. The fire was one-half mile from the structure Wednesday morning. The structure has been secured. There are 180 fire personnel assigned to the incident, which was ignited by lightning on July 29 and is just 5 percent contained. Art Trahan of the CSKT Division of Fire is incident commander.
The fire burned actively all night with group torching and spotting up to a quarter mile. The temperature was reportedly 80 degrees with 24 percent relative humidity at 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The north and lower east sides of the fire appear to be holding, the CSKT report said.
More information will be released as it is made available. Although road closures are in place, others could be enacted soon. Fire officials would like the public to avoid the area until further notice.
