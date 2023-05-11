Extended financial resources for Missoula’s Mobile Support Team and Crisis Intervention Team was a leading topic during a City Council budget committee meeting on Wednesday.

Missoula’s first-responder agencies outlined priorities going into the 2024 fiscal year for city council members. Chiefs from both Missoula’s fire and police departments discussed the future of the MST and CIT, since funding for both programs is running out.

“What is front and center right now and a priority is to find sustainable funding for the Mobile Support Team, as the crisis service levy failure from last fall is staring us in the face to provide adequate funding and progress that resource,” Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes said to the council.

The MST is a specialized team trained specifically to respond to Missoulians with mental health and substance abuse issues. CIT trains Missoula first responders to deal with crisis situations. The support team fits under the CIT's umbrella.

Money for MST comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds along with grant money, but that resource is limited. Hughes said his department wants to seek a permanent funding source for the support team, which is housed in the fire department.

Right now, the support team uses about $38,847 for operating costs and $930,153 for personnel expenses out of the department's annual budget; 60% of the team’s costs are paid by the city, while the rest is covered by Missoula County, Hughes explained.

According to the fire department, the MST responded to 156 calls in April of this year alone.

The Crisis Invention Team runs out of the police department. It hosts annual academies to get a new round of Missoula’s first responders crisis intervention-certified every year.

ARPA funds have also been used for the program in past years. Its estimated cost hovers around $251,485.

“CIT has been a really valuable program,” Missoula Interim Police Chief Mike Colyer said. “It was most recently funded through ARPA. That is going away.”

Colyer said the department has a federal grant application in to extend funding for CIT, but the issue of how to pay for continued CIT work might be absorbed into the city’s general fund.

Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones said in an email that while the city has some ARPA money left, the city has to wade through its budget this summer before definitively deciding on what the remaining chunk of money will go to.

City Finance Director Leigh Griffing explained in an email that the city is looking at various money sources to continue both programs through the 2024 fiscal year.

Formal budget requests to the city council will be made this summer.