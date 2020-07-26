Fire, Public Works outline budget wish lists

Missoula Mayor John Engen presented his preliminary budget before the council earlier this month, which he said is "light on numbers and heavy on ideas" because of the "remarkably strange times in the world, nation, state and local government."

He proposed increased funding for law enforcement and affordable housing, as well as about $23 million in capital improvements without raising city property taxes.

The city does not approve requests until it gets its revenue numbers and administration comes back with recommendations and priorities, City Council President Bryan Von Lossberg noted during the meeting.

The Fire Department's requests ranged from some relatively inexpensive items, such as $3,000 to train mechanics within the department to work on fire towers and engines, while other requests come with a hefty price tag, such as the request for $650,000 to build a Southside training facility, and $350,000 to purchase 2 acres in the Mullan/Wye area for a future fire station as the city plans for growth.