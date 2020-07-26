Fire, Public Works outline budget wish lists

Funding for more firefighters during peak hours, N-95 masks to protect firefighters from COVID-19, and land to build a new fire station in the Mullan area are a few of Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt’s requests for the 2021 fiscal year.
The Fire Department presented its budget requests before the City Council's Budget Committee on Wednesday.
The Public Works Department, which maintains and improves the city's infrastructure systems that provide water, sewer, storm water and transportation services, also presented requests that included $63,000 per year to lease four new street sweepers, $70,000 for a 1-ton dump truck and plow for the cemetery, in addition to significant capital improvements, such as a request for $2.145 million for water production projects such as a tank in the Upper Prospect area and the replacement of the Lower and Upper Lincoln Hills tank.
The departments' requests come as the city embarks on budget season for fiscal year 2021. Every Wednesday for the next few weeks, department heads will come before the City Council’s budget committee to make their case for their wish lists.
The preliminary budgets are posted on the city's website.
"Everything is a bit subject to change up until usually mid-August when we get our taxable value information, which allows us to calculate the tax levies," Leigh Griffing, the city's finance director, told the Missoulian.
Missoula Mayor John Engen presented his preliminary budget before the council earlier this month, which he said is "light on numbers and heavy on ideas" because of the "remarkably strange times in the world, nation, state and local government."
He proposed increased funding for law enforcement and affordable housing, as well as about $23 million in capital improvements without raising city property taxes.
The city does not approve requests until it gets its revenue numbers and administration comes back with recommendations and priorities, City Council President Bryan Von Lossberg noted during the meeting.
The Fire Department's requests ranged from some relatively inexpensive items, such as $3,000 to train mechanics within the department to work on fire towers and engines, while other requests come with a hefty price tag, such as the request for $650,000 to build a Southside training facility, and $350,000 to purchase 2 acres in the Mullan/Wye area for a future fire station as the city plans for growth.
Other costs, such as $8,500 for N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment to protect firefighters from COVID-19, will likely be covered with reimbursements from FEMA or the state. Brandt said the department needs to be prepared to respond to calls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.
The Fire Department is also requesting $7,520 to bring its peak activity unit from part time to full time.
The unit runs on Friday nights and Saturday nights, the department's busiest days, with two firefighters responding in a unit that doesn’t carry water or hose. Rather, the firefighters respond to lower acuity calls, which Brandt said are “taking up a lot of our time.”
Brandt said 74% of calls to which the Fire Department responds are medical calls. The alternate response unit can respond to some of those, and increase the ability for other fire engines to respond to calls in their district.
Public Works made its case for a number of requests Wednesday, including some small projects such as adding several flashing signals for pedestrian crossings, radar to make traffic signals work more efficiently and money to upgrade some lights to LED, and larger requests such as $275,000 to replace outdated communications infrastructure that police use to communicate with 911, and that is used by the fire department and Public Works.
Public Works also requested funding for various capital improvement projects, including $2.8 million for water system improvements that would include new fire hydrants, water main upsizing, extensions and replacements.
