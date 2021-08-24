Fire restrictions lifted across northwestern Montana

As cooler temperatures and increased rain continue to improve conditions in northwestern Montana, fire managers are rescinding Stage II fire restrictions.

The rain has significantly lowered fire danger, according to a news release from the Flathead National Forest.

As of Wednesday, fire restrictions will be rescinded in Flathead National Forest lands — including the Great Bear and Bob Marshall Wilderness — in Missoula, Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Powell counties, as well as Kootenai National Forest lands in Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties.

On Tuesday, Missoula County lowered the area fire danger from "very high" to "high" and said restrictions would be rescinded countywide by Thursday.

Glacier National Park will also lift restrictions.

The Lost Trail and Swan River National Wildlife Refuge lands and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Kalispell, Libby, Stillwater and Swan units are also under the order.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Region 1 within Flathead, Lake, Sanders and Lincoln counties are under the group rescinding restrictions, along with all of Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.