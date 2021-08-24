Fire restrictions lifted across northwestern Montana

As cooler temperatures and increased rain continue to improve conditions in northwestern Montana, fire managers are rescinding Stage II fire restrictions.
The rain has significantly lowered fire danger, according to a news release from the Flathead National Forest.
As of Wednesday, fire restrictions will be rescinded in Flathead National Forest lands — including the Great Bear and Bob Marshall Wilderness — in Missoula, Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Powell counties, as well as Kootenai National Forest lands in Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties.
On Tuesday, Missoula County lowered the area fire danger from "very high" to "high" and said restrictions would be rescinded countywide by Thursday.
Glacier National Park will also lift restrictions.
The Lost Trail and Swan River National Wildlife Refuge lands and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Kalispell, Libby, Stillwater and Swan units are also under the order.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Region 1 within Flathead, Lake, Sanders and Lincoln counties are under the group rescinding restrictions, along with all of Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.
Flathead Ridge Ranch lands, F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company and Stimson Private Timber Company lands will open to public use (but campfires are still prohibited).
Later in the week, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Plains Units will rescind restrictions, along with state land and private classified forested land within Sanders County.
Green Diamond Resource Company lands in Lincoln, Sanders and Flathead counties will open to public use, as will SPP Montana timberlands in Lincoln, Sanders and Flathead counties. Campfires are still prohibited on these lands.
Debris burning remains closed and will not open until Oct. 1.
Officials remind the public to be vigilant while recreating — adequately extinguishing campfires and minimizing other behaviors that could spark a blaze are important things to keep in mind.
For more information, visit MTFireInfo.org.