Fire studies show need for more fire in western Montana

Instead, land managers need to work toward helping forests adapt to hotter, drier conditions with more people and their resources mixed into the scene.

“That’s why climate change has to enter into these conversations," said University of Montana fire ecologist Phil Heguera, who also participated in the UW study. “We’re going to experience more days of extreme fire danger in the future. We’re not at a new normal. We’re in adjustment phase.”

In order to avoid fires like Oregon’s Bootleg, more early- and late-season treatments like Primm Meadow need to happen, the studies conclude. Much of that wood won’t have a commercial value, requiring taxpayer subsidies to accomplish.

“Right now we’re subsidizing wildfire suppression and emergency care and rebuilding — Is that what we want?” asked Hagmann. “Or do we want to subsidize managed fire that restores and creates more options for ecology and society? We can continue to work against nature, but that’s like holding back a flood.”

That may mean more smoke in spring and fall as those thinning and burning projects nibble away at a century’s backlog of forest fuel. But it may also mean fewer communities burned over, and faster wildlife and scenic landscape recovery after the summer wildfires that will occur.