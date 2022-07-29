Fire updates: Moose fire enters critical days amid 'extreme' behavior

The Moose fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Friday and shows no sign of letting up amid hot temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity.

An ongoing threat of dry lightning and associated winds up to 40 mph will likely accelerate fire growth into the weekend. "Large crown fire development" was predicted for Friday and through the weekend, according to an update Friday morning. Extreme fire behavior near the Salmon River and long-range spotting greater than 1 mile could spread the fire across U.S. Highway 93 to the east. That could push the fire edge south and west as much as a mile by Saturday morning and up to another 0.75 miles by Sunday.

Great Basin Team 2 leaders said Friday the fire has been exhibiting extreme fire behavior with tree-crown fires, group torching and long-range spotting ahead of the front. Active surface and crown fires were observed throughout the fire along Napoleon and Moose creeks. The head of the fire was advancing at 0.5 mph. A "large convection column" near Sawlog Gulch and Pine Creek was resulting in long-range spotting farther than 1 mile away.

However, "in contrast, the east side of the fire had more moderate fire activity, and efforts to keep the fire west of Highway 93 have so far been successful," the team stated in an emailed update Friday.

The fire is burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest near North Fork, Idaho, just west of Highway 93 between Salmon, Idaho, and Lost Trail Pass on the Montana-Idaho line. The blaze ignited mid-afternoon on July 17 and rapidly grew amid high winds and red-flag conditions over the following week.

This past week, the fire exhibited mostly moderate behavior but steadily grew to 43,226 acres. The fire is expanding on three fronts — to the west, south and east — driven by chaotic wind patterns through river canyons, up and down slopes, and over ridge tops.

Sweltering temperatures Thursday and Friday increased fire activity and growth. On Friday, a red-flag warning for extreme fire conditions was in effect for the area. Outflow winds from dry thunderstorms forecast for the area were expected to further aggravate the fire, and lightning could start new fires. Daily high temperatures in North Fork were forecast to be in the low 90s through Monday, before dropping into the 80s beginning on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Friday morning, the fire was 15% contained. Containment was exclusively along the north side of the fire between North Fork and the Indianola Ranger Station — the only direction in which the fire is not significantly growing. At least 922 personnel were working the fire, including 20 hand crews and 59 engines, and aided by nine helicopters. Residents along the Route 93 corridor between Tower Creek and North Fork remain under an evacuation order. The Salmon River Road is partially closed, with only residents, rafting outfitters and river users with float permits allowed through behind a pilot car.

Hog Trough fire grows slightly

The lightning-caused Hog Trough fire about 18 miles southeast of Hamilton was up to 611 acres and 9% contained by Friday morning — an expansion of just 88 acres burned over the week since the Friday before, but no increase in containment. Most of the fire growth occurred Thursday afternoon amid moderate fire behavior, according to an update Friday. Thunderstorms could increase fire growth Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area across the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests and about 5.4 miles east of the Black Bear Campground. The fire is not threatening any structures. A Type-3 team is managing the fire but ground-based firefighters are not yet directly engaging the blaze, which is in a 22-year-old burn scar, because of "extremely remote, rugged and inaccessible terrain." The team plans to make water drops on the fire via helicopter and ground crews are thinning fuels and constructing containment lines around the fire.

Skalkaho Highway remains open.

On Friday, 159 personnel were assigned to the fire, including four hand crews and four engines, aided by two helicopters.

Fire start extinguished

A small fire was extinguished near Mill Creek on Friday morning. Crews were dispatched at 8:24 a.m. to a report of a fire at the Mill Creek Trailhead, about 3 miles west of Highway 93 between Hamilton and Victor. The 0.1 acre fire, burning in grass and brush, was extinguished by 11:30 a.m., according to a Bitterroot Dispatch Center database.

Fire danger 'very high'

Missoula County on Friday elevated its fire danger level to Very High, the second-highest of five levels and one level below extreme fire danger. The escalation was prompted by continued drying of fuels in hot, dry conditions, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula Fire Department.

"Very High fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity," the department cautioned.

Fire danger is also very high on both the Lolo and Bitterroot national forests, and is extreme on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.