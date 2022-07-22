Fire updates: Two dead in Moose fire helicopter crash

Two pilots are dead after their helicopter crashed into Idaho's Salmon River on Thursday while flying water drops on the Moose fire.

The helicopter, a twin-rotor CH-47D "Chinook" helicopter operated by Alaska-basked ROTAK Helicopter Services, crashed around 3:30 p.m., according to the company. ROTAK announced the crash on its website and social media Thursday afternoon. In an update on the fire Friday, the Salmon-Challis National Forest stated that the accident was under investigation by the Forest Service and the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office.

The pilots, Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, were extricated from the wreckage and transported to medical facilities. "Despite the life saving measures in place, each pilot succumbed to their injuries," Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner announced on Friday. Both pilots were employed by ROTAK and "were highly experienced and both were veterans."

Chinook helicopters weigh about 23,700 pounds and can lift up to 26,000 pounds. On fires, they can be used to transport heavy equipment or drop water.

On June 4, ROTAK announced the activation of its helicopter on Instagram: "Been a long time coming, here is our first Chinook out and ready to meet the civil world for the first time." Columbia Helicopters, located in Aurora, Oregon, announced in a Facebook post July 7 that it had sold two Chinook helicopters to ROTAK.

The Moose fire had grown to 23,620 acres by Friday morning and was 0% contained. It had 690 personnel assigned to its suppression.

The fire started July 17 just west of North Fork, Idaho, and about 22 miles south of Lost Trail Pass and the Montana-Idaho state line. No evacuation orders are in place, according to an update Friday morning from Salmon-Challis National Forest, but Salmon River Road is partially closed, with a pilot car leading vehicles through the blaze beginning at 6:30 a.m. daily and lasting as long as conditions permit. The fire is burning on both sides of that road.

The fire is just a few miles west of U.S. Route 93 between Lost Trail and Salmon, Idaho, but has not yet reached or crossed the highway. However, crews have extinguished spot fires across the highway. Crews were bolstering structure and infrastructure protections along the Route 93 corridor. A Type-1 incident management team — the largest and most robust configuration of the interagency teams assigned to oversee wildfire response — took command of the incident at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Hog Trough fire

The lightning-caused Hog Trough fire about 17 miles east of Hamilton grew to approximately 523 acres by Friday morning, up from 3.5 acres when it was first discovered on Sunday and up from 300 acres on Tuesday — but only 23 acres more than before. The fire is not threatening any structures and is 9% contained.

Fifty-three personnel are working the fire, which is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests, south of Skalkaho Highway and about 5.4 miles east of the Black Bear Campground. A Type-3 team is managing the fire but ground-based firefighters are not yet directly engaging the blaze, which is in a 22-year-old burn scar, because of "extremely remote, rugged and inaccessible terrain." The team plans to make water drops on the fire via helicopter and ground crews will thin fuels ahead of the fire's eastward growth. Fire activity was moderate on Friday morning but expected to increase.