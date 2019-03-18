Tiffany Hamdan, a firefighter for the last four years in the Marion Fire Department, was killed Sunday in a vehicle accident.
The department shared the news in a Facebook post Sunday evening. Fire Chief Katie Mast said that the incident took place in Yaak early Sunday morning, and that Hamdan, 43, was not on fire department-related business at the time.
Mast described it as “kind of a freak accident where she ended up pinned under the truck.”
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Power, who investigated the accident, confirmed that the victim had been trapped under the vehicle, but the exact cause of death had yet to be determined.
Mast said Hamdan's death was “a big loss for the department,'' which has 31 members. She leaves behind four children.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money for Hamdan’s funeral expenses and her youngest son. Visit the Marion Fire District & Department Facebook page for the link.