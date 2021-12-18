Firefighters: Bonner teen saves driver from burning vehicle

A 16-year-old Hellgate High School student is credited by firefighters with saving a man trapped in a burning vehicle in Bonner late Friday night.

The student and his mother were in their residence in the vicinity of Cambridge Road and Highway 200 East when they heard a commotion, said Battalion Chief Michael Bowman of the Missoula Rural Fire District.

When he went outside, the boy saw a vehicle off the road on fire, with a man trapped in the driver's seat, Bowman said. The man was unable to free himself and had an altered level of consciousness. The boy pulled him out of the driver's window, dragged him to safety as far as he could and remained with him until emergency responders arrived.

Neither the boy nor the man were named in a fire department news release about the incident.

"On his 16th birthday as it happens, this boy’s quick thinking and actions saved a life this evening," Bowman said.

A Missoula County sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene first and found the vehicle fully ablaze with the driver on the side of the road needing medical attention, the news release said. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:41 p.m.

Highway 200 was shut down in both directions temporarily by the Montana Highway Patrol while emergency crews worked on the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

East Missoula Fire and Missoula Emergency Services also assisted with the incident.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0