Clinton firefighters and campers out at Rock Creek, including a vacationing California firefighter, successfully rescued an injured angler from a steep riverbank along the creek on Sunday evening.

According to Clinton Rural Fire Chief Bill Tucker, personnel were dispatched at 8:04 p.m. to a report of someone with a suspected fractured leg along Rock Creek near the Dalles campground, about 14 miles down Rock Creek Road from Interstate 15 — just past the Welcome Creek Trailhead’s swinging bridge. Although the location is just within Granite County, he said, Clinton Rural Fire District responds to calls in the area because of its proximity to Clinton, which is in Missoula County.

Personnel found the man on the riverbank below the campground.

“He was fishing in the creek and just slipped in the rocks and hurt his leg,” he said. “He had a severe injury and he was down that embankment, it was probably 70 feet or so on that bank to try to get back up there.”

Leg injuries from slipping on rocks while fishing aren’t unheard of but they usually don’t require a rescue or medical response, he said. This case was different because of the man’s severe injury and hard-to-access location.

Brian Vibbert, the firefighter in command of the incident, considered requesting mutual aid from Missoula Rural Fire District, Tucker said, but the Clinton personnel at the scene were able to find people already at the campground willing to help — including a firefighter from Los Angeles. A U.S. Forest Service employee also assisted in the rescue.

“There was some folks there willing to help with the heavy lifting,” he said. “As soon as he found out that he had enough local campers there who were able to help, he knew he didn’t need to call anybody.”

With the injured angler secured in a rescue litter, firefighters and volunteers used a low-angle rope rescue system to haul the man up the embankment to the campground, Tucker said. The man was then transferred to a Missoula Emergency Services ambulance.

With darkness falling on Rock Creek, crews were back at the station by 10:30 p.m., he said.