Firefighters drop pucks, raise money at Fire on Ice

The annual hockey showdown between Missoula city firefighters and wildland firefighters from around Montana returns for an 11th edition early next month.

The faceoff, dubbed “Fire on Ice,” is free to attend and serves as a fundraiser for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and Missoula Firefighters Local 271 Benevolent Association. The event is held at Glacier Ice Rink at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. “Fire on Ice” is an evening double-header with games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

With admission completely free, firefighters raise money through a silent auction, “chuck-a-puck” contest, apparel and sticker sales, and $12 bottomless beer mugs of brew donated by Big Sky Brewing. The event raised just shy of $13,000 last year, according to Missoula firefighter and paramedic Chris Kovatch. The Wildland Firefighter Foundation supports injured wildland firefighters and the families of firefighters who die on the job. The local union’s benevolent association “supports a slew of different things,” Kovatch said, including scholarships and veterans’ retreats.

Kovatch, who has been with the Missoula Fire Department for 16 years, helped start the event and remains one of its primary organizers. Each year the event raises $1,500–$2,000 more than the previous year, he said. “Fire on Ice” has raised almost $100,000 since its inception; the silent auction accounts for as much as 50% of all the money raised.

“A lot of our silent auction items are actually handmade,” he said. “There’s a lot of very crafty firefighters.”

In the chuck-a-puck contest, attendees purchase a foam puck and try to throw it into a target on the rink. The winner gets $500 from Western States Emergency Equipment. Western States is a significant longtime sponsor of “Fire on Ice,” alongside the brewery and Missoula Chevrolet.

“Missoula Chevy, they’ve been with us the whole entire time,” Kovatch said. “Ever since the first game, they’ve stuck with us the entire time purchasing the ice time.”

With a capacity crowd of up to 1,300 people at the rink in recent years (a full house is expected this year) the event consumes about 2,200 cans of beer — the equivalent of about 13 kegs, Kovatch said. The $12 mug is “bottomless,” but he gently cautioned: “It’s not a competition. It’s all you care to drink, not all you can drink.”

A lifelong hockey player himself, Kovatch said that “Fire on Ice” was inspired by a “Guns and Hoses” game between cops and firefighters in his native Great Falls. He attended that game as a kid, and “it was a huge event.”

“Fire on Ice” didn’t always pack the house. “First game was Sunday at 10:30 in the morning, and we got maybe 150 people there,” he said, but “once we started filling the place to capacity” the event garnered better ice time. Organizers tried a Friday night game, but with hotshots and smokejumpers coming in from around the state, Saturday evening proved a better time.

“Everybody wants to watch little Billy play hockey again, including my parents,” Kovatch joked.

The 6 p.m. game “is more like our novice-intermediate game,” he said. The 7:30 p.m. game, billed as the “Urban Interface-off,” “is more of guys that have been playing for quite a few years and grew up playing hockey.”

And even though “Fire on Ice” is a fundraiser, he noted, “There’s no obligation to feel like you have to give money or bid on (the) silent auction. That’s why we’ve always made it free. If you want to just come and watch and see mediocre hockey, awesome.”