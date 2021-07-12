Firefighters join forces along Montana, Idaho border

Three wildfires burning around Lolo Pass were consolidated Monday into one incident command managing crews along the Montana-Idaho border.

The fires may contribute to worsening air quality conditions in the Missoula Valley this week. Smoke inversions hit the “unhealthy” level overnight Sunday for the Missoula city vicinity and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Frenchtown. At “unhealthy,” people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit time spent outdoors or heavy exertion.

The inversion was expected to lift by Monday afternoon as new breezes blow in, according to Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield. However, if surrounding fires produce more smoke, that could get added to the mixing process and degrade air quality again by Monday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past week, seven incident management teams have mobilized in and around the Lolo National Forest. The Northern Rocky Mountains region has become the nation’s highest priority for firefighting resources due to the surge of new blazes.