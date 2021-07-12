Firefighters join forces along Montana, Idaho border

Three wildfires burning around Lolo Pass were consolidated Monday into one incident command managing crews along the Montana-Idaho border.
The fires may contribute to worsening air quality conditions in the Missoula Valley this week. Smoke inversions hit the “unhealthy” level overnight Sunday for the Missoula city vicinity and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Frenchtown. At “unhealthy,” people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit time spent outdoors or heavy exertion.
The inversion was expected to lift by Monday afternoon as new breezes blow in, according to Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield. However, if surrounding fires produce more smoke, that could get added to the mixing process and degrade air quality again by Monday evening.
Over the past week, seven incident management teams have mobilized in and around the Lolo National Forest. The Northern Rocky Mountains region has become the nation’s highest priority for firefighting resources due to the surge of new blazes.
Two fire complexes are burning in the northern Bitterroot Mountains. The Granite Pass Complex includes the Lolo Creek Fire (60 acres), BM Hill Fire (837 acres) and Shotgun Fire (50 acres). The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has an evacuation warning posted for the sparsely populated area between Lolo Pass and Lolo Hot Springs along Highway 12. Motorists traveling the highway are asked not to stop and view fire activity, as it can hinder fire crews and cause safety hazards.
The West Lolo Complex encompasses the Sunset, Thompson and Deep Lookout fires in the Superior Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest between St. Regis and Superior. It also includes the Siegel, Quinns, Sheep Creek and Winniemuck/Thorne Creek/Deep Creek fires between Quinns Hot Springs and Thompson Falls in the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District. All these fires are relatively small, but have the potential to grow together.
East of Missoula, the Brewster Fire near Rock Creek appears close to control as fire crews reported good progress containing its spread on Sunday. It has burned about 156 acres.
The Alder Creek Fire on federal Bureau of Land Management property west of Wise River has closed parts of the surrounding forest along Highway 43. It had grown to 282 acres by Monday morning.