Firefighters contained two small fires on Mount Jumbo late Monday and possibly early Tuesday after a late-night storm, and mop-up was underway Tuesday morning, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The interagency crews held the fires to roughly one-tenth of an acre, and were patrolling them Tuesday, but the public continues to have access to the area, said Jordan Koppen, public relations specialist with the DNRC.
"They've been contained and controlled," Koppen said. "They got a good handle on them."
A storm rumbled and sparked through the area late Monday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Corby Dickerson said the number of lightning strikes that hit the ground was relatively low compared to activity in the clouds.
"Last night's storm, albeit very impressive with lightning, only had about 100 down strikes in between Missoula, the Bitterroot and Seeley-Swan," said Dickerson, in Missoula.
In fact, he said only several dozen lightning strikes hit the ground in Missoula and the Bitterroot. He said most of the lightning was cloud-to-cloud, sheet lightning and pulses.
This story will be updated.