Firefighters prep for hot Montana weekend

A weekend of 90-degree days and possible thunderstorms has firefighters bracing for more wildland activity in western Montana.

The Garceau fire southwest of Polson was showing extreme behavior on Friday as it blackened about 4,600 acres since its start on Tuesday afternoon. It has a Type III crew of 184 firefighters engaged.

Directly north, the Elmo 2 fire has remained steady at 21,347 acres and is more than 80% contained. It's now a Type IV incident with 40 personnel assigned for mop-up.

Three small fires developed in the hills north of Frenchtown on Thursday and Friday. Roman 2 and Roman 3 fires were both less than an acre, while the Black Cat fire was about 2 acres on Friday. All three were considered human-caused, according to DNRC reports.

Fire danger remains very high to extreme across most of western Montana. Stage 1 restrictions are in place for Lake County, southern Sanders County, the Flathead Indian Reservation and Stage 2 restrictions for all of Ravalli County.

The National Weather Service predicts possible thunderstorms developing Saturday afternoon or evening. Weekend high temperatures should be around 95 in the Missoula area through Monday, dropping into the 80s with an increased chance of showers beginning Tuesday.

The Hog Trough fire east of Hamilton has combined with the Fuse Lake fire for a total 1,637 acres burned as of Friday. It has about 200 personnel on site backed by three helicopters and two engines. A rock slide that briefly blocked Skalkaho Road has been cleared.

The Moose fire south of Lost Trail Pass in Idaho has crept within a quarter-mile of the Panther Creek Road and has also threatened the Salmon River Road. Firefighters may be closing both roads occasionally as they reduce fuels and deal with falling debris. The fire has affected 89,344 acres and is considered 34% contained. It has a crew of 776 assigned with six helicopters and more than 60 engines and earth movers.