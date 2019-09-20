Missoula firefighters knocked down a fire at an apartment building near Playfair Park and the Russell Elementary School Friday afternoon.
Smoke and flames were showing from the building in the 1500 block of Ashberry Court when firefighters arrived in response to the 2:05 p.m. call, according to a release from Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis. No one was injured, he said.
Firefighters entered the building and were able to control the spread of the blaze, declaring it under control in less than half an hour, according to the release.
Sixteen firefighters, three fire engines, and a ladder truck all responded. A battalion chief, a chief officer, fire investigator and an EMS coordinator all were on scene. Other responding units included the Missoula Police Department, and the Missoula Emergency Services ambulance.
The fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage, and another $100,000 worth of property was saved, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. For more information, contact the Missoula Fire Bureau at 406-552-6210 during normal business hours.