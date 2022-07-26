Firefighters put out shed, mobile home blaze in Frenchtown

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Frenchtown Monday evening, resulting in a small grass fire that was contained to 1 acre.

Just after 6 p.m., Frenchtown Rural Fire District was dispatched to Porter Lane and found a shed and mobile home on fire, according to a Facebook post. The fire spread to grass on the property and additional aid was requested.

A DNRC helicopter was dispatched to assist and the fire was contained to an acre. No injuries were reported, although one firefighter sustained a heat-related emergency during the incident. He did not require transport to the hospital.

Missoula Rural Fire, East Missoula Fire, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and MESI also responded.