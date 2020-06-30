Firefighters rescue woman from blaze

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula firefighters rescued one woman from a house fire Tuesday morning at the 4600 block of Wornath Road near Blue Mountain Road, according to the Missoula Fire Department.

The elderly mother and her son were inside the modular home at the time of the fire. The son was able to exit the building, but the mother was trapped inside, and firefighters rescued her from the kitchen, according to a news release.

Battalion Chief Blaine Cowan told the Missoulian the woman was in stable condition, awake and talking at the hospital, but he said she had possibly suffered burns on her legs. Two dogs died from smoke inhalation.

The structure was a "total loss."

The response included four firetrucks and 19 firefighters. The fire was extinguished in 40 minutes, a process made more difficult because of the type of structure.

“Part of it was the type of building, the modular home. Fire travels a little quicker through those,” Cowan said. “And it was not the most organized home. Our crew was bumping into furniture.”

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

