A fast-growing fire prompted the U.S. Forest Service to close several trails in the Rattlesnake Creek drainage outside Missoula Thursday, while firefighters on the Flathead Indian Reservation battled a 289-acre blaze southwest of Ronan.
The Beeskove fire in the Rattlesnake grew from .6 acres to 35 acres in the span of a few hours Wednesday evening, the Lolo National Forest announced in a Thursday news release.
The release said that, as of Thursday afternoon, the fire was burning in conifer and shrub on a steep north-facing slope south of Rattlesnake Creek, about 4.5 miles up the popular Rattlesnake Trail No. 515.
The fire was spreading to the north and northeast, toward Mineral Peak, the release said. "It is making wind and slope-driven runs with single-tree torching and spotting ahead of itself. No structures or recreation infrastructure is threatened at this time," according to the release.
For public safety and to ease firefighter access, the Lolo National Forest closed parts of Rattlesnake Creek trails 515 and 515.7; the East Fork Rattlesnake trail 514; parts of Sheep Mountain trail 513; and the Mineral Peak trail 511. The Rattlesnake horse trailhead is also closed to allow the staging of emergency vehicles. A temporary flight restriction — including for drones — was also in place.
Some 70 personnel are assigned to the fire, including the Lolo Interagency Hotshots, two Type 2 crews and three helicopters. The fire was planned to be placed under a Type 3 incident management structure Thursday, with more resources, including an additional hotshot crew, arriving soon.
For all of these measures, the fire gave few hints of its presence Thursday afternoon. No telltale smoke plumes were visible against the clear blue sky, and visitors who traveled the Rattlesnake Creek Trail's three open miles saw more signs of firefighting activity than actual fire.
"I heard the helicopters and a couple fire people drove down the road when we were going up," said Casey Caughie of Bainbridge Island, Washington, after biking the trail segment with his family. But they hadn't even smelled smoke.
For continued updates on this fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6458/, and the Lolo National Forest Facebook Page.
Separately, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Division of Fire battling the lightning-caused Moss Ranch fire 14 miles southwest of Ronan. As of Thursday afternoon, it was being fought by 150 personnel, two helicopters, two single-engine air tankers and other heavy equipment, according to the Fire Division's Facebook page.
The agency reported that the nearly 300-acre fire was 10% contained Thursday afternoon, and that the Nenemay and FB-4000 Roads were closed until further notice. Visit the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page for updates.