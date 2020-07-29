Fires kick up on Flathead Reservation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters in steep and remote terrain 8 miles west of Dixon are bracing for more afternoon winds after a lightning-caused fire jumped from 400 to 1,200 acres Tuesday afternoon.

Some 165 personnel, including 10 smokejumpers, three 20-man Type II initial attack crews and a 10-man short crew are on the Magpie Rock fire that has closed roads in the Revais and Magpie Creek area.

The Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire said the fire was reported at midnight Sunday-Monday. Winds of 20 mph pushed the fire east/southeast toward Revais Creek Tuesday. Heavy air tankers dropped retardant on the fire, along with other aviation resources. No structures are threatened. Officials ask travelers to stay out of the area and adhere to road closures.

Tribal crews were diverted Tuesday to a second fire burning on the Flathead Reservation 10 miles southwest of Polson. The Horseshoe fire was 20 acres at last report and was burning in a Ponderosa pine and juniper stand along the banks of the Flathead River.

This story will be updated.

