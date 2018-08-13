Firefighters in western Montana enjoyed a day of progress Monday as fires whipped by wind over the weekend settled down.
While the most destructive flames burned around Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, the largest fire lapped into Canada.
The Davis fire in the remote Yaak country ended its second week with two bangs, exploding from 388 acres on Friday to 1,700 on Saturday and to 5,218 by Sunday morning.
Wind gusts of up to 30 mph pushed the flames north over the Canadian line into British Columbia. Crews continued to hold the fire line along the southeast and south perimeters. By Monday the fire had grown only another 260 acres, to 5,479.
“The winds have decreased significantly today. They’re only 2 to 4 mph with gusts to 8, so the situation is improving,” fire information officer Joe Holzinger said.
Canadian firefighters are on the most active end, he added. More than 1,700 acres have burned there.
Despite its growing reach, the Davis fire is burning in remote timbered country and endangering no structures or resources. The closest private property is 10.5 miles to the east, and the town of Yaak is 10 miles to the southeast.
“That country hasn’t been burned in a long time. That’s part of the reason it went,” Holzinger said. “There are roads up there, but with the exception of one, they’re all administrative Forest Service roads, at least on the U.S. side. There’s a road that Border Patrol uses, but from my understanding it’s infrequent.”
No smoke from the Porcupine fire to the east of the Davis fire has been detected for five days. It was listed Sunday as 100 percent contained.
The Tenmile fire south of Eureka on the Rexford-Fortine District of the Kootenai National Forest turns two weeks old on Tuesday. It’s up to nearly 1,600 acres and now has companion fires to the north.
Lightning strikes from a brief thunderstorm Saturday ignited new fires in the area east of Lake Koocanusa. Three of them have been named the Sterling Complex. Infrared images Monday morning set the Pinkham Tower fire at 767 acres, the Cliff fire at 649 and the Huckleberry fire at 304 acres.
The Weeksville fire in Sanders County moved closer to containment Monday. It flared up Friday along Highway 200 west of Plains as a result of an escaped house fire and burned 54 acres. It was 70 percent contained.
Fire lines held through the weekend’s red-flag warning at the Garden Creek fire northwest of Hot Springs. As of Monday morning, it had seen no significant growth in three days. The 2,052-acre fire is 20 percent contained and has 255 personnel fighting it.
Despite a forecast of temperatures cooling to near normal this week, there's little to no rain in sight and fire danger remains Extreme throughout western Montana. Glacier National Park entered Stage II fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The Northwest Zone Interagency Fire Coordination Group said Monday the rest of the zone that’s not already in Stage II will be at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Go to https://firerestrictions.us/mt/ to learn what that means.