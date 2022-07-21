Fires south of Missoula grow, new starts reported

Two wildfires around the Bitterroot Valley grew in size and new fire starts were reported amid sweltering temperatures and strong winds the past week.

The Moose fire was estimated on Thursday to have burned at least 20,648 acres and was 0% contained. The fire started Sunday afternoon just west of North Fork, Idaho, and about 22 miles south of Lost Trail Pass and the Montana-Idaho state line. No evacuation orders are in place, according to an update Thursday morning from Salmon-Challis National Forest, but Salmon River Road is partially closed, with a pilot car leading vehicles through the blaze beginning at 6:30 a.m. daily and lasting as long as conditions permit. The fire is burning on both sides of that road.

The fire is burning just a few miles west of U.S. Route 93 between Lost Trail and Salmon, Idaho, but has not yet reached or crossed the highway. However, crews have extinguished spot fires across the highway. Crews were bolstering structure and infrastructure protections along the Route 93 corridor. A Type-1 incident management team — the largest and most robust configuration of the interagency teams assigned to oversee wildfire response — took command of the incident at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

"The potential remains for the fire to reach the Highway 93 corridor and private landowners and forest users need to remain aware of this potential fire activity," the forest stated. "Additionally, the fire continues to grow to the west along the south side Salmon River, beyond East Boulder Creek. The terrain and topography in this area along the Salmon River is very steep and rugged and fire growth is fueled by terrain driven winds and large burning debris roll-out."

The fire was "very active (Wednesday), with uphill runs, short crown runs, and short-range spotting," Forest Service officials said, adding that similar behavior was expected Friday. The fire is expected to expand east toward Route 93, west along the river toward Indianola, and south. Critical fire weather was expected on Friday, with low humidity and temperatures in the 90s.

On Thursday, 517 personnel were working the fire, including 18 hand crews and 25 engines, with support from nine helicopters. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Hog Trough fire

Nearer to Missoula, the lightning-caused Hog Trough fire about 17 miles east of Hamilton grew to approximately 500 acres by Thursday morning, up from 3.5 acres when it was first discovered on Sunday and up from 300 acres on Tuesday. The fire is not threatening any structures.

Smoke may be visible from Hamilton. The fire is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests, south of Skalkaho Highway and about 5.4 miles east of the Black Bear Campground. A Type-3 team is managing the fire but ground-based firefighters are not yet directly engaging the blaze, which is in a 22-year-old burn scar, because of "extremely remote, rugged and inaccessible terrain."

"Due to the significant safety threats and inaccessibility, firefighters are not directly engaging the fire on the ground currently," the incident management team stated. "Fire manager’s top priority is ensuring firefighter and public safety."

The fire is experiencing "moderate" fire behavior that may increase. The team plans to make water drops on the fire via helicopter and ground crews will thin fuels ahead of the fire's eastward growth, which will "provide a safe location for firefighters to implement direct suppression strategies."

Other fire starts

Crews were dispatched at 1:13 p.m. Friday to a report of a wildfire along state Highway 135 about 6.2 miles northeast of St. Regis. Crews were dispatched around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday to a 1-acre fire at nearly 9,000 feet elevation near the Idaho-Montana line in the Beaverhead Mountains about 17 miles southeast of Leadore, Idaho. That fire was estimated to be contained by 10 a.m. Thursday.