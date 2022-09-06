Fires start and grow over hot, smoky weekend

A slew of new wildfires started or expanded over Labor Day weekend as sweltering temperatures and smoke descended upon the Missoula Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning, indicating extreme wildfire risk, for Wednesday. Temperatures near 100 degrees around Missoula on Wednesday were forecast to accompany sustained winds in excess of 20 mph with gusts topping 30 mph. Air quality in Missoula on Tuesday was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups, the third of six levels of increasingly unhealthy air.

Fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest was extreme on Tuesday — the highest of five levels. Fire danger was very high, the second highest level, on the Lolo National Forest's Plains-Thompson Falls and Superior ranger districts. Fire danger was high, the middle of five levels, on the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley ranger districts. Missoula County fire danger increased to very high on Tuesday because of hot and dry weather, windy conditions and dry fuels.

The Mill Lake fire 12 miles west of Corvallis in the Bitterroot Mountains grew to 450 acres. The lightning-caused fire started Aug. 29 but grew significantly during hot, dry, windy conditions Saturday. Nine personnel are working to thin fuels along Sheafman Road and are digging hand lines in the area. No structures were threatened as of Tuesday, but additional resources including a 20-person hand crew and engine crews were ordered.

The fire is primarily growing north and south, or upslope and downslope, on a southeast-facing slope in the upper reaches of the Mill Creek drainage, just northeast and downstream from Mill Lake. The fire has not moved significantly toward the Bitterroot Valley, fire managers stated Tuesday. The terrain is "steep, rugged, and inaccessible with large boulder fields."

The Murray fire, located 12 miles southwest of Helmville, grew to 75 acres and was 0% contained on Monday. The fire was reported at 6 a.m. Monday and the cause is currently under investigation, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The agency is pursuing full suppression of the fire.

There are no closures in place for the fire, which is burning on federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management's Missoula Field Office, but some roads in the area are restricted to local traffic only. Seventy personnel were working the fire on Monday. Moderate fire behavior with group tree torching and mid-range spot fires was observed as crews engaged the blaze, starting with 10 smoke jumpers followed by ground crews and aircraft support. Large air tankers made multiple passes over the fire Monday, according to flight tracking data.

Southeast of Missoula in the Rock Creek drainage, the Solomon fire grew to 300 acres. The lightning-caused fire, burning on the north face of Solomon Mountain west of Rock Creek and south of Solomon Creek, 6.66 miles south of the Rock Creek exit on Interstate 90, was discovered Aug. 24. The fire is in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Welcome Creek Wilderness. The fire has been growing about 50–75 acres daily, generally to the north and east.

As of Tuesday, 15 personnel were managing the fire using a point-protection strategy in which resources such as buildings, infrastructure and recreation facilities are defended from fire. Aircraft are also being utilized to slow fire spread. Steep, rocky terrain with snags — standing dead trees — limit firefighters' ability to directly engage the fire, according to fire managers. Fire activity is forecast to increase in afternoons.

The Solomon Ridge Trail is closed from its trailhead to its junction with Trail 232. The Welcome-Sawmill Saddle Trail is closed from its origin at Trail 142 to mile 5.4. The Sawmill Ridge Trail is closed from its origin at Sawmill Fishing Access to its junction with Trail 232. Welcome Mountain Trailhead is closed.

North of Missoula, the Boulder Lake fire ignited from lightning and was discovered Saturday. Two personnel are monitoring the 25-acre fire under a point-protection strategy. The fire is located about 0.75 miles east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area and is surrounded by burn scars to the north, east and southeast. Gold Creek Trail is closed from Fly Lake Trail to Boulder Lake Trail. Gold Cabin Trail and Gold Creek Cabin are closed.