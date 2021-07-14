Fires west and east of Missoula keep growing

Wednesday’s blue skies notwithstanding, wildfire activity revved up around Missoula in the surrounding national forests and close to home.
A suspected lighting strike on Blue Mountain along Missoula’s southwest edge Tuesday afternoon succumbed to quick response by Missoula Rural Fire and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighters before it burned much more than a tenth of an acre.
But the Dry Cabin Fire that started in the Scapegoat Wilderness 20 miles north of Ovando on Sunday grew from 10 acres to 50 on its first day, and hit 300 acres by Wednesday. As it’s not threatening any major resources, it will just have a crew of five firefighters monitoring it in case it moves in a dangerous direction.
And in far northwest Montana, the Burnt Peak Fire in the Three Rivers Ranger District southwest of Troy has covered 1,150 acres as of Wednesday. It has 101 people backed by four fire engines, six water tenders and nine other pieces of heavy machinery confronting it in steep, rocky terrain.
Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide wildland fire emergency Wednesday. Almost 1,400 wildfires were burning a total of 141,000 acres. Nearly four-fifths of those were human-caused.
“Montana faces critical fire conditions that pose significant threats to our communities, infrastructure, first responders, and way of life,” Gianforte said in a news release. “As our firefighters battle active fires across the state with more to come, this executive order helps ensure they have the suppression resources, supplies, and fuel they need to safely and aggressively respond.”
The executive order authorizes the governor to mobilize the Montana National Guard to assist in firefighting, and activates a mutual aid agreement allowing states to share resources.
Missoula City-County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield reported the valley’s airshed reached "moderate" to "good" condition on Wednesday morning after a night of breezy winds.
“Winds shift back around to the west/northwest this afternoon and evening, which means smoke from the fires burning west of us will start making its way to our valleys,” Coefield said on Wednesday. “We will likely see degrading air quality late this afternoon and evening.
“Starting this afternoon and continuing for the next many days, winds are going to be coming at us from smoky directions,” Coefield added. “We will see westerly transport winds today and tomorrow, and then they will likely shift around to the southwest on Friday. Know what’s west of us? Fires. Know what’s southwest of us? More fires.”
Those fires include the Granite Pass Complex of several blazes covering a combined 1,139 acres north and south of Lolo Pass southwest of Missoula. The West Lolo Complex of fires has burned a combined 1,533 acres around Thompson Falls and St. Regis. Farther west, the Dixie and Jumbo fires in central Idaho have burned more than 20,000 acres and remain completely uncontained. Those burns threaten 232 structures, although none have been lost to date.
Up-to-date information on wildfire smoke conditions is available at montanawildfiresmoke.org.
Information on how to improve indoor air quality in homes and businesses can be found at bit.ly/missoula-fire-smoke.