Fires west and east of Missoula keep growing

Wednesday’s blue skies notwithstanding, wildfire activity revved up around Missoula in the surrounding national forests and close to home.

A suspected lighting strike on Blue Mountain along Missoula’s southwest edge Tuesday afternoon succumbed to quick response by Missoula Rural Fire and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighters before it burned much more than a tenth of an acre.

But the Dry Cabin Fire that started in the Scapegoat Wilderness 20 miles north of Ovando on Sunday grew from 10 acres to 50 on its first day, and hit 300 acres by Wednesday. As it’s not threatening any major resources, it will just have a crew of five firefighters monitoring it in case it moves in a dangerous direction.

And in far northwest Montana, the Burnt Peak Fire in the Three Rivers Ranger District southwest of Troy has covered 1,150 acres as of Wednesday. It has 101 people backed by four fire engines, six water tenders and nine other pieces of heavy machinery confronting it in steep, rocky terrain.

Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide wildland fire emergency Wednesday. Almost 1,400 wildfires were burning a total of 141,000 acres. Nearly four-fifths of those were human-caused.