Firetruck for sale: Missoula man looks back on years with a fire truck in the driveway

As his three sons crowded around him, Gabe Silverman had almost a boyish smile on his face when he started talking about the firetruck sitting in his driveway.
Ever since Silverman was young, he has absolutely loved firetrucks and always wanted one. Just about nine years ago, after scouring websites and forums trying to track one down, he finally got a good bite on one in Ohio following the birth of his first son.
"I think it's the greatest thing ever," Silverman said. "I always, always wanted a fire engine ... when I was a little kid, like any little kid, I was really infatuated with big red trucks.
"And most people grow out of that. And I didn't."
The Ohio fire department listing the truck was looking to get rid of a 1982 Pierce Arrow engine. Silverman's wife reluctantly agreed to the purchase. He drove to Ohio, got the truck shipped on a semi back to Missoula, and became the proud owner of a now 40-year-old bright red fire engine with 48,000 miles on it.
A pumper truck, it has a water capacity of 1,000 gallons and the cannon can spit out 1,250 gallons per minute. Running on a Detroit Diesel engine, the water pump can't be used while the truck is in drive. Silverman, of course, knows exactly how to use all of it, though it took an education.
He looked through firefighter webpages, watched plenty of YouTube videos and slowly taught himself. He said he was mindful to not impersonate fire crews, which remains a fear in the back of his head whenever he's driving.
The firetruck's been used for watering the grass, dates, and picking the kids up from school. The family has even taken it out for ice cream. In one memorable moment, Silverman said, a hockey team he belonged to used it to ride to a game.
"About every year and a half, my wife will reluctantly agree to a (firetruck) date," Silverman said.
While it does get put away in the winter, it mostly sits out on their driveway — a unique sight in a residential neighborhood.
He said his neighbors have been great about the truck, though he does get some strange looks from passersby on a nearby trail as well as when he's driving it around town.
"I mean I fully recognize that the whole thing is ridiculous, but it makes me so happy," Silverman said. "I love that we have our own firetruck."
He even thought, for a moment, of coming up with a private contract crew to travel and fight wildfires. Finding and training the crew, though, was going to be a little much.
Now, though, Silverman is looking to sell the truck, which is listed at $7,500. He's hopeful that the new buyer will appreciate the firetruck as much as he has.
His boys grew up with it, and often sporting fire helmets and matching fire truck T-shirts, have played on it under the watchful eye of their father. They love the truck almost as much as he does, Silverman said.
And as for another firetruck in their Rattlesnake driveway?
"I'll get another one someday," Silverman said. "I just have so much fun with it."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com