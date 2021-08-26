Firetruck for sale: Missoula man looks back on years with a fire truck in the driveway

As his three sons crowded around him, Gabe Silverman had almost a boyish smile on his face when he started talking about the firetruck sitting in his driveway.

Ever since Silverman was young, he has absolutely loved firetrucks and always wanted one. Just about nine years ago, after scouring websites and forums trying to track one down, he finally got a good bite on one in Ohio following the birth of his first son.

"I think it's the greatest thing ever," Silverman said. "I always, always wanted a fire engine ... when I was a little kid, like any little kid, I was really infatuated with big red trucks.

"And most people grow out of that. And I didn't."

The Ohio fire department listing the truck was looking to get rid of a 1982 Pierce Arrow engine. Silverman's wife reluctantly agreed to the purchase. He drove to Ohio, got the truck shipped on a semi back to Missoula, and became the proud owner of a now 40-year-old bright red fire engine with 48,000 miles on it.

A pumper truck, it has a water capacity of 1,000 gallons and the cannon can spit out 1,250 gallons per minute. Running on a Detroit Diesel engine, the water pump can't be used while the truck is in drive. Silverman, of course, knows exactly how to use all of it, though it took an education.