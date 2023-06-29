The only chance for Missoulians to catch fireworks — which are largely illegal within the city limits — will take place on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at the civic stadium following the PaddleHeads baseball games. For information, visit the PaddleHeads website at gopaddleheads.com/landing/index.



Southgate Mall will not sponsor a fireworks show this year. It also canceled its show in 2022.

Fireworks are prohibited on open space lands, all U.S. Forest Service lands, in city and county parks and county-managed recreation areas and at all Fish, Wildlife & Parks fishing access sites. This includes Fort Missoula Regional Park.

In addition to concern about fire danger, city and county staff receive numerous public complaints each year that fireworks frighten and disturb neighbors, upset veterans and pets and cause injuries.

The Fireworks Report Line is open 24 hours a day during the holiday period through July 5. It is operated by the emergency dispatchers at the City-County Office of Emergency Management’s Missoula 9-1-1 Center. To report violations, call 258-4850.

Police officers and fire department personnel will respond to as many complaints as possible. Firefighters as well as police officers have the authority to issue citations. The penalties are $100 plus court costs for a first offense and $300 plus court costs for a second offense during the same calendar year.