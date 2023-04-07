Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: In the main gallery: "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," in the North gallery: "Undressing History," in the orientation gallery: "A Symphony Holiday Tradition," in the Heath Gallery: "We Can Take It!" Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: On display until June 17: Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey: "Peaks, Plains, and Beyond." Starting April 17: New Artists 2023: High school student art exhibition. Public reception April 13 from 5-7 p.m. On display until May 27.

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. The exhibit also contains many more personal items such as letters bearing the postmark of the USS Arizona mailed to family members in Polson before the ship was sunk that fateful day. Visitors can also view a telegram verifying the Dec. 7 death of a Polson High School graduate, along with magazines, newspapers and posters that tell the story of a world at war. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Kristi Hager: "For the Record: Photographing Montana's Historic Bridges, Powerhouses, and Missile Sites, Inside and Out," on display until May 20. "Willem Volkersz: The View From Here: A 25-Year Retrospective," on display until June 24. On display beginning April 18: "Terran Last Gun: Future Cosmic Energy."

Galleries

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: "The Ache for Home" on display. Jhonattan Arango, Britta Anderson, Sam Weisenberger and Yuke Li will brighten up the alley in the winter months.

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Presenting "Splinters, Sweat & Tears," a collection of wood fired and soda fired ceramics by local artists. A variety of functional and sculptural ceramics created in local atmospheric kilns. Opening reception on Fri., April 7 from 5-8 p.m.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Potsketch 2023 featuring small scale drawings, sculpture and ceramic works generously donated from over 100 contributing artists. Preview exhibition on show April 7-19 with a reception held on Fri., April 7 from 5-8 p.m. Online bidding begins April 7 and ends April 22 at 7 p.m.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: Presenting "Russell Revisited" from Dudley Dana, Christine Joy, Caleb Meyer, Robert Moore, Kevin Red Star, Ryan Shuman, Janet Sullivan, Jeff Walker and Garth Williams. Reception on Fri., april 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St, 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Home of works by Monte Dolack.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-531-7100: Presenting the 2023 Open Air group exhibition "Threshold." Opening reception on Friday, April 7, from 5-9 p.m. Featured are works by over 20 artists consisting of paintings, prints, sculpture and video from their residencies in 2022.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave. Suite 300, 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Exhibiting new Montana wildlife watercolor paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb and Blackfoot River watercolors by M. Scott Miller. Richard Smith's wood fired ceramics will also be on display. The Pescaderos will accompany the opening reception from 5-8 p.m. on Fri., April 7.

Radius Gallery and Clayworks, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Featuring works by more than 30 artists. Grand opening exhibition will be on display until May 6. In conjunction, Radius will be hosting "Sky Above | Earth Below," featuring works by painter Dale Livezey and ceramicist Josh DeWeese until April 15.

University Center Gallery, UC, University of Montana: "Strange Creature" by Dagny Walton, an MFA thesis exhibition. Show extended until the end of the semester.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: The third annual "High Fire Show" with unique and fun handmade marijuana paraphernalia. The show will feature over 20 artists with over 50 pieces. Special celebration on April 20 with hands-on ceramic activities as well as an opening reception on April 7 during open hours.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St.: In the Main Gallery: "Matrix Press: Recent Collaborations" with works by Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Christa Carleton, Lillian Pitt and more. In the Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Invisible Disabilities: Becoming See," a visual art showcase brought to you by the Montana Art Therapy Association.

Art on display

Cranky Sam Public House, 233 W. Main St.: Works by Roxy Heinz and her nature and travel inspired mixed media work. First Friday reception accompanied by Ben Larson & the Grown Ass Men. 5-9 p.m.

Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, 519 S. Higgins Ave.: 13 artists participate in an Indigenous Art Market. 5-8 p.m.

PureWest Christie's, 101 Railroad St. W.: Artwork by Christina Rice and river poetry by C.S. Porter students in collaboration with the Missoula Writing Collaborative and American Rivers. 5-8 p.m.

Confluence Center, 119 West Main St., "Torrents," highlighting original work of varying styles and mediums by 14 local artists. Live music during reception at 5 p.m. from John Floridis and Jennifer Slayden.