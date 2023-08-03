Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: In the main gallery: "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," in the North gallery: "Undressing History," in the orientation gallery: "A Symphony Holiday Tradition," in the Heath Gallery: "We Can Take It!" Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: On display through Aug. 6: W. Haakon Ensign: "Wildlife and Water: Lucky in the Flathead." Through Sept. 16: "Wondrous West: Tourism and National Pride (1848-1942)."

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Through Aug. 12: "Terran Last Gun: Future Cosmic Energy." Through Sept. 16: Tyler Joseph Krasowski: "Everything Becomes Something" through Dec. 16: "Make It Funky: Bay Area Influence on Missoula Ceramics." First Friday, Au. 4, 5 p.m.

Galleries

A. Banks Gallery, 131 E. Main St., abanksgallery.com: In August: Paintings by Trevor Swanson. First Friday, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins Ave., alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: "Identity," 11 mural panels created by local, national and international artists on display through the first week of December.

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: In August: "Montana Skyscapes: Cloud to Canvas," aerial photography by Shannon Freix and oil paintings by James Weikert. Opening reception on Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In August: Grayson Fair, the studio's woodfired resident artist, is sharing his exit show, "Toil." First Friday reception, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: Featuring work from the 21st annual Plein Air Paint Out!, plus works by its represented artists.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St, 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Home of works by Monte Dolack.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-531-7100: In August: "Judith Basin Roundup," George and Lynn's whole collection of framed Giclée prints and off-set lithographs from the Judith Basin Encounter Series, where Charlie Russell meets Pablo Picasso and discuss everything from science to the economy in a colorful manner. Also includes Stephen Glueckert's drawings that show Gogas, Picasso and Russell in compositions inspired by Gogas himself. First Friday opening, Aug. 3, 5-9 p.m.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave. Suite 300, 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Exhibiting new watercolor paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb and new acrylic paintings by M. Scott Miller as well as wood-fired ceramics by Richard Smith. First Friday reception, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Radius Gallery and Clayworks, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Sept. 9: "What We Need is Here," oil paintings by Britta Anderson, oil paintings by Louise Lamontagne, watercolor paintings by K. Bonnema Leslie, pastel drawings by Bobbie McKibbin, blown glass vessels by Erika Parkin, photographs by Youpa Stein. First Friday, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: "Wildfire: Past & Present," work from 12 artists of the studio from 2020 to the present. Opening reception Aug. 4, 5-9 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., zootownarts.org: In the Main Gallery: "Earth & Life: Discussions," works by Katrina Ruhmland and Gail Trenfield. "Beast Fight," works by Tennessee Glen. In the Youth Gallery: "Discovering the Swartz Brothers" works by Ethan and Jacob Swartz. First Friday reception, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Art on display

Confluence Center, 119 W. Main St., 406-929-6526: First Friday Aug., 4, 5-8 p.m. featuring new sculpture by David Sampson and finished mural by Rilie Tané Zumbrennen. Music by Chuck Florence, David Horgan and Beth Lo.

Ducrey Chocolate & Cafe, 311 E. Front St.: First Friday, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Italy: Travels with Light," a series of photos by Ken Rand.

Engel & Völkers Western Frontier, 321 N. Higgins Ave.: First Friday, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m., featuring drawings and paintings by Scott Woodall and Tyler Austin Jewelry.

Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway: First Friday exhibit by local artist Breze Schmitz, Aug. 4, 5 p.m.

Paws Up People and Culture Center, 601 S. Third St. W.: Pop-up art show featuring paintings by local artist Teresa Garland. First Friday with refreshments, Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m.

Pink Elephant, 301 N. Higgins: First Friday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. featuring photographer and artist Colton Rothwell.

The Wren Hotel, 201 E. Main St., 406-541-0860: First Friday pop-up gallery, Aug. 4 5-7 p.m. featuring abstract landscapes by Laura Blue Palmer.