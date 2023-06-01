Tyler Joseph Krasowski at the Missoula Art Museum

“Everything Becomes Something”

The techniques in Krasowski’s drawings and prints are dazzling, his subjects and compositions (and sometimes the type of paper he draws on) are unexpected.

Krasowski, a University of Montana BFA graduate, is based out of Missoula, after working elsewhere for years. After presenting his work in group shows around town, this is his first solo jaunt, and it will take time to absorb it all.

His drawings and prints have a level of detail that trick you into thinking he’s working in a different medium. An image of a breaking wave (with a backward “No Fear” logo) on a solid black background would seem more likely to be a print, rather than the messier medium of graphite.

Elsewhere, you’ll see forest scenes in a classical style as though they came from an art history book. Yet they’re drawn on a manila envelope rather than a crisp white sheet. Waves are a repeated subject, often in woodblock prints, in which he’s rendered the overlapping diagonal shapes of the surface of water with narrow, vertical lines that add another layer of hypnotic visual appeal.

“Night Moves,” a minimally shaped patch of rainbow grass blades set on a black background that he meticulously filled in with colored pencil rather than paint, which you might not expect since it’s drawn on paper many feet wide.

Details: First Friday, open till 8 p.m. On view through Sept. 16.

Ceramics, everywhere

There are ceramic shows opening (and closing) around the city. Here are a few to check out.

At the Clay Studio of Missoula:

The Wood Fire Invitational will bring a whole crew of artists to Missoula for an exhibition and a firing at the nonprofit’s anagama kiln outside of town.

Details: First Friday, June 2, 5-8 p.m. On view through June 24.

At Radius Gallery:

At the main gallery, though June 3, it’s your last chance to see the 8th annual Ceramics Invitational. Among the highlights are Peter Pincus’ geometric color designs, Brooke Armstrong’s beaded, almost anthropomorphic sculptures, and Kaname Takada’s futuristic cube forms.

At Clayworks, the gallery is showing “How to Grow a Garden City,” which includes alums from the Clay Studio of Missoula’s residency program. On view through June 23.

At Wildfire Ceramic Studio:

“[Dys]functional” is a group show that will show you how far artists can toe the line between form and function. The 26-artist show was juried by Austin Coudriet, a Clay Studio resident whose own work explores that boundary in an accessible, inviting way.

Details: First Friday, 5-9 p.m., 2502 Murphy St. Check wildfireceramicstudio.com for more info outside of the opening night.

Willem Volkersz' neon assemblage art

Missoula Art Museum and Radius Gallery

In “The View from Here,” the artist’s unlikely combination of neon, paint-by-numbers aesthetic and vintage tchotchkes over a view into his life as a Dutch immigrant whose family moved to the U.S. after World War II, and his fascination with the freedom and art of his new home. It’s a 25-year retrospective.

Over at Radius, the upstairs gallery holds a number of pieces, typically smaller, in the same vein: Neon, paint-by-numbers, and nostalgic objects. One large piece, “Roadside Attractions,” comprises a grid of vintage postcards underneath the yellow neon outline of a bird. If you comb through the images in the cards, there’s a vintage shot of Logan Pass.

In “Clix de Luxe,” a massive Old Faithful gushes skyward (again, outlined in neon), and admired by the tiny figures below. The shelf at the base includes tourist memorabilia, along with the vintage camera from which he pulled the title.

Details: On Friday, Volkersz will be at Radius at 4 p.m. and then the MAM from 5-8 p.m. The exhibition will stay on view through On Saturday at the MAM, there’s coffee with the artist at 10 a.m. and a panel at 11 a.m.

Tricia Opstad at the Confluence Center

If you haven’t been by the Confluence Center, add it to your list of places to visit on First Fridays.

The Headwaters Foundation has made the ground floor of its renovated space on West Main Street open to art. The curator team, Elisha Harteis (a ceramic sculptor) and Lillian Nelson (a 2D artist) have held two openings thus far, with added elements like music. Those were group exhibitions, drawing on their connections through the art community. Next up is a dedicated solo show.

With “Invisible Into Visible,” the Missoula artist Tricia Opstad will share drawings, paintings, video projections and more. Opstad’s abstract paintings have been included in the Missoula Art Museum’s annual benefit auction; she performs in noise and experimental improv groups, and leads experimental dancing.

Details: 119 W. Main St. First Friday, 5-8 p.m. Live music by Dusty Shriver. Open by appointment through the end of July.

Complete listings

Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: In the main gallery: "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," in the North gallery: "Undressing History," in the orientation gallery: "A Symphony Holiday Tradition," in the Heath Gallery: "We Can Take It!" Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: On display until June 17: Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey: "Peaks, Plains, and Beyond." Through Aug. 6: W. Haakon Ensign: "Wildlife and Water — Lucky in the Flathead."

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. The exhibit also contains many more personal items such as letters bearing the postmark of the USS Arizona mailed to family members in Polson before the ship was sunk that fateful day. Visitors can also view a telegram verifying the Dec. 7 death of a Polson High School graduate, along with magazines, newspapers and posters that tell the story of a world at war. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: "Willem Volkersz: The View From Here: A 25-Year Retrospective," on display until June 24. Artist reception First Friday, 5-8 p.m. On Saturday, coffee at 10 a.m. and a panel at 11 a.m. Through Aug. 12: "Terran Last Gun: Future Cosmic Energy." Through Sept. 16: Tyler Joseph Krasowski: "Everything Becomes Something." June 27-Dec. 16: "Make It Funky: Bay Area Influence on Missoula Ceramics."

Galleries

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: "Identity," 11 mural panels created by local, national and international artists on display through the first week of December.

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: In June: "Spirit Skies," oils by Laura Blue Palmer. Opening reception on June 2, 5-8 p.m.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In June: Wood Fire Invitational featuring works by a variety of established and emerging talent in the ceramics field. Invited Artists include Johnny Arvizu, Nikki Asay, Sarah Conti, LeeAnn Dodde, Kristen Easters, Abbi Fitzkam, Dexter Gardner, Joe Godfrey, Nicole Hamm, Christina Harrelson, Perry Hass, Jeff Heeg, Cody Hilleboe, Jotham Hungand, Haylie Jimenez, Sydnie Jimenez, Bruce Kitts, Heidi Kreitchet, Mary Krochmalny, Greg Morris, Jenny Mulder, Sarah Newberry, Kayla Noble, Kevin O'Neal, Krissy Ramirez, Augusta Smith, Joe Taylor, Rio Weber, Tara Wilson, Morasha Winokur, Dexter Woods, William Wright, Casey Zablocki. First Friday reception, June 2, 5-8 p.m.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: Featuring "Local Legends" works by Janet Sullivan and Dana Berardinis.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St, 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Home of works by Monte Dolack.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-531-7100: In June: The SALTMINE artists will be showing a wide array of media, styles, and new work, ranging from painting to sculpture, drawing, ceramics, prints and mixed media. Artists Karen Rice, Edgar Smith, Stephen Glueckert, Kathy Herlihy-Paoli, Cathryn Mallory and Bev Beck Glueckert will be joined by guest ceramic artist Richard Smith. First Friday opening June 2, 5-9 p.m.

Lovechild Gallery, 422 W. Spruce St.: In June: "The Blue of Distance," photography by Colton Rothwell. Also, a pop-up ceramic sale by Ukrainian born artist Sasha Barrett, 6 p.m., First Friday. Go to lovechildgallery on Instagram for more information.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave. Suite 300, 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Exhibiting new watercolor paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb and M. Scott Miller and wood fired ceramics by Richard Smith. Live music on the balcony for the first time this year by The Pescaderos June 2, 5-8 p.m.

Radius Gallery and Clayworks, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: First Friday June 2, 5-8 p.m. Through June 3: 8th annual Ceramics Invitational, with work by Brooke Armstrong, Rickie Barrett, Nicholas Bernard, Mary Black, Peter Pincus, Stephanie Seguin, Adam Spector, Kaname Takada and Sumiko Takada. Also see works by Willem Volkersz upstairs. Opening June 9: "The World Offers Itself," works by Michael Kline (decorated pottery), Peregrine O'Gormley (sculpture cast in bronze) and Barb Swarz Karst (oil, acrylic, mixed media). In Clayworks through June 23: "How to Build a Garden City," works by alums of the Clay Studio of Missoula, with Chris Alveshere, Christa Ann Ames, Eva Lys Champagne, Lane Chapman, Elisha Harteis, Chad Steve, Kelly Stevenson and Shalene Valenzuela.

Show Room, 101 E. Broadway, showroommissoula.com: Missoula clothing designer Julia LaTray, known for her DonkeyGirl Designs, is showing 2D and 3D work in an exhibition, "HotBeasts of North America."

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: "[Dys]functional" features over 25 artists exploring the crossover between functional and sculptural ceramics. Juried by Austin Coudriet, Clay Studio of Missoula resident. First Friday, June 2, 5-9 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., zootownarts.org: In the Main Gallery: Mixed media works by the professors of Salish Kootenai College. In the Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Happy Paper" by Kelly Bourgeois. In the Youth Gallery: Youth Pride Art Show featuring works by LGBTQ+ youth artists. First Friday reception, June 2, 5-8 p.m.

Art on display

Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County, 130 E. Broadway. Grand opening and First Friday June 2, 5-8 p.m. The grand opening event promises to be an evening filled with entertainment and fun for the entire community. Attendees can enjoy art show, door raffles, live music, indulge in delicious food and drinks, witness the artistic transformation at the face painting station, and encourage creativity at the craft station designed specifically for kids.

Headwaters Foundation Confluence Center, 119 W. Main St.: First Friday June 2, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Invisible into Visible," drawings and paintings by Tricia Opstad. Music by Dusty Shriver.

Liquid Planet, 121 W. Broadway: First Friday June 2, 5 p.m., featuring "Bloom: Wildflowers of the Garden City," a collection of wildflower photographic prints from the past six years, including five new images from this year's bloom. Brief presentation/short film at 6:30 p.m.