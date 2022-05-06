First Friday: May art openings in Missoula

Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: Exhibits include "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," "Looking Like the Enemy: The Internment of the Issei at Fort Missoula," "Fire Call! A History of U.S. Forest Service Backcountry Communications," and "First Movement: History of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale." Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: Through June 11: Larry Blackwood: "Synthesizing Icons," and Joan Renne: "Tapestries for the Body and Wall." Ongoing: Glacier National Park mural restoration project and "Crown of the Continent" permanent exhibit. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon, seniors only, noon-3 p.m. general public.

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. The exhibit also contains many more personal items such as letters bearing the postmark of the USS Arizona mailed to family members in Polson before the ship was sunk that fateful day. Visitors can also view a telegram verifying the Dec. 7 death of a Polson High School graduate, along with magazines, newspapers and posters that tell the story of a world at war. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Through June 11: Romey Stuckart: "Within and Without," paintings by the late Idaho-based artist. Through May 28, "An Unnatural History: Animal Images" in the MAM Collection. Independent curator, Ben Mitchell, will be at the MAM to speak about Stuckart's artistic talent and career at 6 p.m. on May 6. Through Aug. 13, Brian Maguire: "In the Light of Conscience" showcases his Aleppo paintings, Arizona series, and ongoing work about migration in Europe and Mexico. Through July 16: Marcus Amerman, "Indian Country." The Choctaw artist's "photobeadalist" works include many different kinds of media and themes relating to travel and what comprises "Indian Country." Through June 4, Ellen Ornitz: "Burnt Fossils" showcasing her work with ceramic vessels, each with the color limitations of the clay and smoke used during the firing process. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum: Through May 14: "Imagining the West: Selections from the Stan and Donna Goodbar Collection of Western Art." Through June 25, "An Authentic Voice: The Architecture and Art of Phil Korell."

Galleries

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: The revolving outdoor gallery will be featuring eight Montana artists through early July. They are Monica BringsYellow, Ann Karp, Cameron Kline, Lauren Norby, Lady Pajama, Britta Moon, Sean Parson and Kimberley Spence. All artworks are inspired by the word "witness."

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: "Spring has Sprung!" dye on silk by Julie Wulf. The show will run until May 31. The public is invited to attend an opening reception on Friday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: The Clay Studio of Missoula presents a group exhibition titled "Bodily." The exhibit will showcase the artwork of nine Montana artists: Soojin Choi, Gabs Conway, Stephanie Dishno, Shelsea Dodd, Sydnie Jimenez, G.V. Kelley, Teresa Larrabee, Kelly E. McLaughlin and Kristy Moreno. Join the Clay Studio for an opening reception on Friday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: Dana Gallery presents its May exhibit, Lori McNee's "A Brush with Nature." McNee's work is a showcase of oil paintings of nature and wildlife. Opening reception: May 6, from 5-8 p.m.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Fourth annual Juried Art Expo featuring art from over 20 artists. Guest jurors this year are Hailey Faust (local artist and professor at the University of Montana) and Lauren Norby (local artist and ZACC board member). Opening reception will take place on May 6, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, gallery709.com: Paintings by Kristi Hager, ceramics by Janet Whaley and Shari Montana's "Spirit Horse Journey Mandalas." Opening reception on May 6, from 5-9 p.m.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Murphy-Jubb Fine Art will be exhibiting new watercolors from Kendahl Jan Jubb, as well as acrylic artwork of Missoula by MScott Miller, oil and pastel work by Arthur Herring and wood fired ceramic by Richard Smith. Opening reception on Friday, May 6, with live music by the Pescaderos and refreshments.

Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through June 4, seventh annual Ceramics Invitational. Ten artists will display their functional, sculptural and wearable ceramics that demonstrate the depth of innovation and artfulness in the field. This year's invited makers are Sara Catapano, Stephanie Dishno, Christina Erives, Gabby Gawreluk, David Hiltner, Eiko Maeda, Brooks Oliver, Sarah Jewell Olsen, Justin Rothshank and David Swenson.

Relic, relicgallery.com: Featuring antiques, fine art and curious objects. Open online only during renovations for its new space at 124 N. Higgins Ave., planned for June.

Showroom, 101 E. Broadway: "A Piece of Me," works by Ladypajama. The Missoula artist's first solo exhibition since 2019 is "deeper and more elaborate," with "more layers of my soul put down and put down again." Opening reception is Friday, May 6, 5-8 p.m.

University Center Gallery, UM, 243-5082, umt.edu/uc/uc-gallery: The University Center Gallery will showcase selections from the UC Gallery Back Room Collection.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: "Women of the West" showcase juried by artist Tara Wilson. Show opens May 6.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St.: In the Main Gallery: "MMIW: Awareness through Art," this show includes work of artists Stephanie Hohn, Jen Buckley, Stella Nall, Monica Gilles-BringsYellow, Windsong Redtail Hawk, David J. Spear, Danielle Adler and Tasheena WolfChief. In the Youth Gallery: "Mural in the Making" by Adalein Stokman. In the Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Warrior Women" by Naomi Thornton. Opening reception to take place on Friday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m.

Art on view

Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Dining room is open for socially distanced service. On view: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.

Cranky Sam Public House, 233 W. Main St., Utilizing materials from demolished or abandoned sites in western Montana, Amanda Krolczyk's art is truly unique. Opening showcase from 12-7 p.m. Live music by the Pack Strings and the Timber Rattlers.

Apex Bistro, 255 S. Russell, 406-541-3114: Organic abstract paintings by Andrew Thomas Bearce. Work consists of fine art oil and pastels on canvas. Artist will be on site offering live quick drawings of guests. Works will be on display until the end of May.

