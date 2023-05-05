Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: In the main gallery: "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," in the North gallery: "Undressing History," in the orientation gallery: "A Symphony Holiday Tradition," in the Heath Gallery: "We Can Take It!" Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: On display until June 17: Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey: "Peaks, Plains, and Beyond." Through May 27: New Artists 2023: High school student art exhibition.

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. The exhibit also contains many more personal items such as letters bearing the postmark of the USS Arizona mailed to family members in Polson before the ship was sunk that fateful day. Visitors can also view a telegram verifying the Dec. 7 death of a Polson High School graduate, along with magazines, newspapers and posters that tell the story of a world at war. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Kristi Hager: "For the Record: Photographing Montana's Historic Bridges, Powerhouses, and Missile Sites, Inside and Out," on display until May 20. "Willem Volkersz: The View From Here: A 25-Year Retrospective," on display until June 24. Through Aug. 12: "Terran Last Gun: Future Cosmic Energy." First Friday reception May 5, 5-8 p.m. Meet the artist coffee reception May 6, 10 a.m. followed by artist talk at 11 a.m.

Galleries

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: "The Ache for Home" on display. Jhonattan Arango, Britta Anderson, Sam Weisenberger and Yuke Li will brighten up the alley in the winter months.

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: In May: "The Quiet Painter," new works in oil by Keith VanDePol. Opening reception on May 5, 5-8 p.m.

Brunswick Gallery, 223 W. Railroad St.: Studies from the Figure, the annual exhibit by the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon. Open May 4-May 13. Featuring works by Nancy Erickson, Stephanie J. Frostad, Kristi Hager, Becki Johnson, Beth Lo, Leslie Van Stavern Millar, Shari Montana, Linda Tawney, Janet Whaley. Opening Thursday, May 4, 5-8 p.m.; May 5, 5-8 p.m.; May 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; May 8, 2-6 p.m.; May 12, 2-6 p.m., and May 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Private showings available by appointment, 406-880-2943.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In May: "In the Zone," group exhibition of former long-term residents. First Friday reception, May 5, 5-8 p.m. Artists include Chris Alveshere, Andrew Avakian, Renée Brown, Sara Catapano, Lane Chapman, Stephanie Dishno, Donna Flanery, Elisha Harteis, Joshua Kuensting, Courtney Murphy, Joseph Pesina, Alison Reintjes, Shalene Valenzuela, and Casey Zablocki.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: In May: Works by Matt O’Connor, Caleb Meyer, Clay Pape, Deborah Harrington, Scott Switzer with his “Switzer Land” exhibit, and Dudley Dana's photography. First Friday, May 5, 5-8 p.m.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St, 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: In May: 5th annual Juried Art Expo. First Friday opening reception May 5, 5:30-8 p.m. Home of works by Monte Dolack.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-531-7100: In May: "Bringing Notice to the Anthropocene" by the Emergency Sci-Art Collective. First Friday opening May 5, 5-9 p.m.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave. Suite 300, 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Exhibiting new watercolors of Montana flora and fauna by Kendahl Jan Jubb, as well as new watercolors of western Montana by M. Scott Miller. Richard Smith's wood fired ceramics will also be on display. Weather permitting, The Pescaderos will open the balcony music concert season, 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Radius Gallery and Clayworks, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through June 3: Eighth annual Ceramics Invitational. First Friday, May 5, 5 p.m. Featuring functional and sculptural works by Brooke Armstrong, Rickie Barnett, Nicholas Bernard, Mary Black, Peter Pincus, Stephanie Seguin, Adam Spector, Kaname Takada, Sumiko Takada. Closing weekend for the Clayworks' first exhibition with work by artists from around Montana, the U.S. and abroad. Opening May 12: "How to Grow a Garden City," works by past long-term residents of the Clay Studio of Missoula.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: First Friday opening reception, May 5, 5-9 p.m. featuring "My Body is My Home" by artists Annaliese Cole-Weiss and Tessa Hoenig.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., zootownarts.org: In the Main Gallery: "Halo-Halo: The Mixed Children," by April Werle, works that explore the artist's Filipino heritage. In the Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Empowering Women Paintings" by Amanda Mazur, a senior at Sentinel High School. In the Youth Gallery: "Twisted Wonderland," by Jaz Rivera, age 11.

Art on display

Cranky Sam Public House, 233 W. Main St.: First Friday, May 5, 5 p.m., unveiling of artifacts uncovered during renovations.

Confluence Center, Headwaters Foundation, 119 W. Main St.: First Friday, May 5, 5-8 p.m. Featuring work by Brian Christianson, Gabs Conway, Hadley Ferguson, Donna Flannery, Elaine Fraticelli, Elisha Harteis, Ivette Kjelsrud, Lady Pajama, Sean Parson, Stella Nall, Mari Rizutto, Heather Stockton, Melissa Thompson, and Randy Zielinski. On view the rest of the month by appointment only.

Travelers' Rest State Park, 6717 US Highway 21, Lolo, 406-273-4253: Featured through May 21: "Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined," featuring 44 hand-colored engravings and lithographs created by 19th century artists to depict and interpret the "wild west" during the time of westward expansion in North America. Hours: Sunday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.