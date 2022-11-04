First Friday: November art openings in Missoula

Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: In the main gallery: "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," in the Heath Gallery: "Looking Like the Enemy: The Internment of the Issei at Fort Missoula," in the North gallery: "Undressing History," In the orientation gallery: "A Symphony Holiday Tradition." Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: Through Dec. 23: James Weikert: "Story of a Place," featuring new work from his Artist Wilderness Connection Residency. Also on display, "A Timeless Legacy 2022: Artists of Glacier, Past and Present," "Crown of the Continent: Selections from the Permanent Collection" and "Glacier National Park Mural Restoration Project."

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. The exhibit also contains many more personal items such as letters bearing the postmark of the USS Arizona mailed to family members in Polson before the ship was sunk that fateful day. Visitors can also view a telegram verifying the Dec. 7 death of a Polson High School graduate, along with magazines, newspapers and posters that tell the story of a world at war. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: New on Nov. 4: "Omnipresent: Photography from the Permanent Collection" works by Stan Healy, Chris Autio, Jill Brody, David Spear, Holly Andres, Lee Friedlander and others. Opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Through Dec. 17: Marilyn Lysohir: "The Dark Side of Dazzle," large-scale ceramic installation. Through Dec. 31, sculptures by Raven Halfmoon, titled "New Monuments." On show until Feb. 18: "Imaging the Sacred: Birdie Hall, Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and April Werle."

Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum: On display now through Jan. 9: "Focus on the Figure: The Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon, 1989-2022." Presenting works of Montana's oldest active group of women artists.

Galleries

A. Banks Gallery, 131 E. Main St., 406-728-9348, abanksgallery.com: Three woman show: Cindy Baron, Shanna Kunz and Elizabeth Robbins

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: Fall showcase: "The Ache for Home" on display. Jhonattan Arango, Britta Anderson, Sam Weisenberger and Yuke Li will brighten up the alley in the winter months.

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: On show beginning Nov. 4: "Leaf Fall" by Angie Evenden. Textile wall art including botanical leaf and flower prints on fabric and mixed media textile collages.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: On display until Nov. 19: "Object/Self," works by graduate students from the University of Montana ceramics program, Annaliese Cole-Weiss, Patricia Countryman, Abbi Fitzekam, Morgan Hodge, Mary Krockmalny and Morasha Winokur. Opening reception to celebrate the artists on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: "Watermedia 2022," Montana Watercolor Society's 40th annual juried exhibition. Features a diverse selection of juried works celebrating the art of watercolor by artists from Montana and beyond. Gallery will also showcase new arrivals by artists Dudley Dana, Christine Joy, Caleb Meyer and Jeff Walker. Join for an opening reception on Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St, 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Portrait and figurative painter Jennifer Baylis will display their art all month. There are over 30 paintings in the show, eight of which are of local Missoulians. Opening reception on Nov. 11 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Murphy-Jubb Fine Art will have Kendahl Jan Jubb's 2023 calendar available, as well as new watercolors by by her and M.Scott Miller. Wood fired ceramics by Richard Smith will be on display and oil and pastel painting by Arthur Herring will be also. Music by the Pescaderos and refreshments during opening reception on Nov. 4.

Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: From Nov. 4-Dec. 30: The ninth annual Holiday Show with more than 170 artists contributing an array of affordable artworks. Join for an opening reception on Friday, Nov. 4 from 4-8 p.m.

Relic, relicgallery.com: Featuring antiques, fine art and curious objects. Open online only during renovations for its new space at 124 N. Higgins Ave.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: WCS will host its second annual 406 Cup Show Exhibition. View handmade cups made by artists from around the country. Show will be on display until Dec. 2.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St.: In the Main Gallery: In the Main Gallery: "Something Trashy (Reuse, Recycle, Reclaim, Reduce, Reimagine)" featuring work by Heather Law, Kyle Ward, Maggy Rozycki Hiltner, Michael George Hansen, Patricia Thornton, Nicole Peters, Rebecca Ween and Tiffany Carpenter. In the Youth Gallery: "Something Trashy Summer Camp" 2D and 3D student creations that bring awareness to material overuse that negatively affects parks, lakes and rivers. In the Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Saw Blade" by Nancy Rishoff. Opening reception for each exhibit in their respective galleries from 5-8 p.m. on November 4.

Art on display

Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Dining room is open for socially distanced service. On view: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.

Cranky Sam Public House, 233 W. Main St., crankysam.com: Photographer Collin Tefft will display his nature photography through the month of November.

Smithblack Furniture, 2025 S. Higgins Ave.: New abstract landscape works on paper by Madeline Mikolon. On view all month. Opening reception Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Western Cider, 501 North California St., 406-360-7566: "Even the Sun Goes West" an art show by Courtney Blazon and ladypajama. A collection of drawings of the West on view all month. Reception Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Tandem Bakery, 1221 Helen Ave., 406-540-4112: Selections from Laura Blue Art's oil landscape collection.

PureWest Christie's, 101 Railroad St. W., 406-541-4000: Showcasing the artwork of Jennifer Williams, Shelby Shively and Jeremy Teeter. 5-8 p.m.