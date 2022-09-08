First Interstate Bank, Montana Red Cross installing free smoke alarms in Missoula homes

First Interstate Bank employees and the Montana Red Cross are teaming up to install free smoke alarms in Missoula homes on Sept. 14 and teach families about fire safety.

Each year on the second Wednesday of September, First Interstate Bank celebrates Commitment to Community Volunteer Day when all First Interstate locations close at noon so their employees can volunteer in their communities. This year, First Interstate employees chose to support the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign as one of their Missoula volunteer projects. This campaign works to keep families safe from the nation’s most common disaster — home fires.

“Giving back to the places we call home is a big part of who we are,” said Stephen Walter, a commercial relationship manager at First Interstate and a Montana Red Cross board member. “Every day, seven people die in this country in a home fire, and the team at First Interstate wants to do our part to keep our friends and neighbors in Missoula safe and secure.”

Red Cross volunteers and First Interstate Bank employees will install free alarms on Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m. and sit down with families and help them develop a plan for escaping safely during a fire. When moments matter, working smoke alarms cut the risk of death in a home fire in half.

“On average, people have just about two minutes to get out of their home during a fire,” said Diane Wright, Montana Red Cross executive director. “Just two minutes — that’s hardly any time at all, especially if there are children in the home or if the fire starts in the middle of the night. That’s why working smoke alarms and an escape plan that can be practiced at home are so important.”

Red Cross and First Interstate are encouraging Missoula residents to sign up for smoke alarms ahead of the Sept. 14 event. To make an appointment, call 406-284-5462 or visit SoundTheAlarm.org/Montana. The alarms are free and come with a 10-year lithium battery.

Last year, Montana Red Cross and its partners installed more than 230 free smoke alarms in communities across the state including in Granite County and on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Red Cross helped 550 people following disasters last year, most of them home fires.